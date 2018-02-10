Migrant flow to Cyprus likely to increase dramatically says Theocharous

February 10th, 2018 Cyprus 50 comments

Migrant flow to Cyprus likely to increase dramatically says Theocharous

Eleni Theocharous

Cypriot Member of the European Parliament Eleni Theocharous of the Group of European Reformers and Conservatives (ECR) believes the migration flows to Cyprus will increase dramatically in the near future.

In an interview with CNA Theocharous, leader of the Solidarity party in Cyprus, said the island was becoming a magnet for migrants after the rest of southern Europe had reached saturation point or had taken measures to address the problem.

This could create a series of economic and other issues she said given that immigrants who come to Cyprus cannot leave for other European countries because Cyprus is not in the Schengen free-movement areas of Europe.

Print Friendly
  • Veritas

    After betting on the wrong horse in the recent election, she is now turning to the anti-migration card, like Brexit Nigel, Hungary and Poland.

  • almostbroke

    Now as long as it doesn’t interfere with Elani ‘s multiple pensions she shouldn’t be concerned !

  • Costas Apacket

    What’s this then?

    The next step in the passports for property sales scam so that all manner of ne’er-do-wells can enter the EU?

  • Jarman

    They should not stay in Cyprus as just a landing point. They should be allowed to go to Germany. Merkel’s migration policies are still widely supported despite fears about crime, and terror. Most Germans still support open border and they have good welfare systems in place to support these new refugees.

    • Neroli

      Cyprus is not in the Shengen free movement area!

  • Kyrenia

    This is reverse psychology in it’s purists form. By adding that once in Cyprus they will have no right to progress to the rest of Europe, the would be migrants will think twice before coming!

    • Monica

      They should only be returned to the last country which they have left from (presumably … Turkey) !

      • alexander reutersward

        My guess is Syria , and since Syria is a war zone..I am sure Cyprus have to allow them to stay

        • Monica

          I don’t think that many will arrive ‘direct’ … It’s a long way by sea.
          Asylum should be requested at the ‘first safe country’ !
          Illegals should just be returned.

  • Gokce Kavak

    Meanwhile Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 is at all hugely concerned with the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾’ joining into Greece 🇬🇷 and the European Union 🇪🇺 and the provocations of further antagonism against Turkey 🇹🇷 is related to topple Turkey 🇹🇷’s rejection to include Greece 🇬🇷 and the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾’ into the NATO and so the European Union 🇪🇺. Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 is hugely very concerned about Greece 🇬🇷’s far-leftist remarks of the strong rejectionism to include Turkey 🇹🇷 to the European Union 🇪🇺 is definitely in hugely overall concerned the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 more and more. Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 already knows the truth of Greece 🇬🇷 to reject Turkey 🇹🇷’s membership of the European Union 🇪🇺 has given a birth to Turkey 🇹🇷’s rejection to include the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 as Turkey 🇹🇷 is doing the same to do reject of Greece 🇬🇷’s inclusion of the NATO and the inclusion of the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) blaming Greece 🇬🇷 and the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 more and more to further antagonise against Turkey 🇹🇷 and the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 by Greece 🇬🇷 and the Greek-Cypriot majority of the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 against the Turkish-Cypriots Turkey 🇹🇷’s inclusion of the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 furthermore and more.

    • Kyrenia

      Did you forget to breathe?

      • Gokce Kavak

        Queen Elizabeth II is going to increase Her Majesty’s Government of the United Kingdom 🇬🇧’s concerns what the Greek state does against the Turkish state and the two are key components of the (great) Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 not just the Greek state but also the Turkish state.

        • Eye on Cyprus

          Very funny!

          • Gokce Kavak

            But I must state that the Queen Elizabeth II’s patience to the Greek Cypriots in the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾’ (apart from the Anglo-Cypriots in the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾) and to Greece 🇬🇷 is deeply very lessening as Theresa May of the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 have rather wanted to prefer Turks and Turkish Cypriots rather than the Greeks and Greek Cypriots’ manner to the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 as the Queen Elizabeth II insult of the Greek Cypriots in the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 are deeply about to be finished and the ties between the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 and the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 are going to further deteriorated as well as the ties between the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 and the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 have been a lot of strained.

    • Eye on Cyprus

      Damn! That’s funny!

      • Gokce Kavak

        Nicos Anastasiades must not at all as his sister language (Turkish) as he wants to exaggerate alliance with Turkey 🇹🇷 after Greece 🇬🇷 has made a huge selling to Turkey 🇹🇷 as many Greeks in Greece 🇬🇷 do exactly want to continue with Turkish as well as their first language as (Greek). This means that Greece 🇬🇷 wants to dictate Turkey 🇹🇷 as Greek must at all be wished to be spoken in Turkey 🇹🇷 But Queen Elizabeth II is already very deeply concerned as the British want to know British English and Turkish instead of any Greek citizens and especially the Greek Cypriots do in the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 (south) at all, as ever as completely. Turkey 🇹🇷 wants to marry with the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 instead of Greece 🇬🇷 and the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 overall.

        • Eye on Cyprus

          Funny!

          • SuzieQ

            A case for you, dear Dr?

            • Eye on Cyprus

              Psychosis is a field for highly specialized treatment, SQ. My own prescription of a ‘kick up the ass’ would not be appropriate. This is one for the padded cell and referral.

              • peemdubya

                No, just the cell, no padding…….

        • gentlegiant161

          I don’t know what your native language is but I think you’ve been let down badly by Google translate sir..
          Or your out of your tree on booze and Smarties.

    • Monica

      What the hell are you on about ?
      “Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom” doesn’t even have a vote (neither does she express her views in public).
      So, unless you are psychic, you have just posted “a load of drivel” !

      • Gokce Kavak

        Queen Elizabeth II is totally very angry to the all Greek Cypriots in the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 and this also meant that Queen Elizabeth II completely wants to marry with Turkey 🇹🇷 as the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 totally want to go further to exaggerate alliance with each other at all, as COMPLETELY as ever!!!!

        • Monica

          You seem to think you know a lot about the thoughts of my Queen.
          You must live in a dreamworld because she doesn’t even tell her own people.
          So you know nothing !
          She is above politics !

        • Neroli

          Suuure!

        • Eye on Cyprus

          Wow! You even have an Encore!

        • cyprus observer

          Whatever….

        • Beverley Lorraine Hobson

          Queen Elizabeth is married to a Greek you cretin!

          • Gokce Kavak

            And he is a deep good and great man as well as Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh in Scotland is a deep very important and significant man for Turkey as well as Greece and the United Kingdom at all, fully!

            • peemdubya

              You just keep churning out twaddle, I would knock it on the head, if I were you.

    • Neroli

      Why do you bother, no one understands you – at least I don’t !

      • SuzieQ

        Me neither. As soon as I see the flags my mind goes blank!

        • Neroli

          Nice to see you back?

          • SuzieQ

            Thanks–nice to be back!

            • Eye on Cyprus

              … mais nous sommes désolés aux États-Unis.

      • rich

        Looks like a bot.

    • Costas

      Gokce Kavak you make absolutely no sense

  • Cydee

    I read this as her touching-up the EU treasury for another handout (for something that ‘might’ happen)

    • SuzieQ

      And she is SO ugly.

      • gentlegiant161

        I thought she was going to set herself on fire such were her passionate idealistic dreams……Melina Mercouri was ugly as well but a great actress just like Eleni ..
        I think her parties song should be by the crazy world of Arthur Brown, it would go down a storm !

  • Evergreen

    An extremely irresponsible statement.

  • Allison G.

    Social chaos..if this migrant folly doesn’t end
    with firm action.

  • CM follower

    Go on you fascist keep making irresponsible statements breeding resentment!!!!
    Oh why why does the media report contreversial statements from insignificant politicians commanding less than 1% of the electorate!!!

    • Banjo

      Putting to one side wether she’s a facist , irresponsible or insignificant….. is she accurate.

      • CM follower

        you are obviously cut from the same cloth

        • Evergreen

          Nice.

          • Banjo

            Why do you persist with these passive aggressive comments about me , without the bravery to say them to me. It’s rather cowardly.

            Also this daft assertion you have that I’m some how racist. A reason for which is within your own narrow mind but nowhere in reality.

            I’ve never mentioned my own family on this forum , but it may interest you to know , whilst my wife was born in south London , her family come from Jamaica. We’ve been together most of our lives , over 30 years , which really is most of our lives. We were teenagers when we met.

            I’m a lot of things , but racist is most certainly not one of them.

            And I don’t lie on this forum, unlike you , who claims to be Australian but very obviously uses English as a 2nd language.

        • Banjo

          So you don’t know either then ?

      • No_Name12

        Is she? We are hardly overcrowded by Syrian refugees. In perspective, look at the number of refugees from Aleppo and Syria in general currently in Turkey and Lebanon, and compare than number with Cyprus. As for her statement concerning the future, it is just speculation, and therefore merely rhetoric.

        • Banjo

          Frankly I’ve no idea if she’s accurate or not . Just asked a question, there was no hidden motive behind it.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close