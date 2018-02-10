Migrant flow to Cyprus likely to increase dramatically says Theocharous

Cypriot Member of the European Parliament Eleni Theocharous of the Group of European Reformers and Conservatives (ECR) believes the migration flows to Cyprus will increase dramatically in the near future.

In an interview with CNA Theocharous, leader of the Solidarity party in Cyprus, said the island was becoming a magnet for migrants after the rest of southern Europe had reached saturation point or had taken measures to address the problem.

This could create a series of economic and other issues she said given that immigrants who come to Cyprus cannot leave for other European countries because Cyprus is not in the Schengen free-movement areas of Europe.