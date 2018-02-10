The playful manner of classical music

Next week the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra will prove that classical music is not always meant to be serious and it can take part in the most joyous of carnival moods, with three concerts in Polis Chryochous, Limassol and Nicosia.

Under the title Humour in Music, the orchestra along with soloists Gina Poulou (soprano) and Alex Moskofian (baritone), will follow the lead of conductor Jens Georg Bachmann to get us in a carnival mood.

Classical music isn’t really supposed to be serious, most of its seriousness has more to do with the established performing rituals of the concert hall rather than the music itself. Determined to prove that classical music can be humorous, merry and give a comical kick, the concerts will include opera duets, Greek operetta and instrumental works. These include Ohne Sorgen (Without Sorrows) by Josef Stauss, Come Unape Ne’giorni D’aprile by Gioachino Rossini, Tritsch-Tratsch Polka by Johann Straus Jr, Cat Watlz by Leroy Anderson and more colourful compositions that will tickle our musical fancy.

For the fun-loving crowd from Paphos, there will be a free bus to the concert at the Rialto theatre in Limassol on Thursday, leaving from the café at Karavella bus station at 5.15pm. If you are interested, send an email to andrewoliv[email protected] to book your seat on the bus a least three days before the concert.

Humour in Music

Performance by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. February 14. Polis Chysochous Municipal Cultural Centre, Paphos. 7pm. €5/7/12. Tel: 22-463144

February 15. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 7pm. €5/7/12. Tel: 22-463144

February 16. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 7pm. €5/7/12. Tel: 22-463144