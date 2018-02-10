Syria says air defences responding to “new Israeli aggression”

Israeli security forces inspect the remains of the F-16 Israeli war plane near the Israeli village of Harduf, Israel

Syrian state news agency SANA said on Saturday Syrian air defences were responding to a “new Israeli aggression”.

Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli military said an Israeli F-16 jet crashed in northern Israel during a mission to strike an Iranian drone installation that launched a drone into Israeli-held territory.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Israel has been targeting areas in the countryside southwest of the capital Damascus and in the eastern countryside of Homs province for several hours since dawn.

One set of raids hit positions belonging to the Syrian government and its allies in central Syria around the T4 airbase and in the Homs desert, the Britain-based Observatory said.

Another set of raids hit southwest of Damascus.

SANA did not say where the raids were taking place, but other Syrian state television channels reported that explosions were being heard in the Damascus countryside.

  • NadavKatz

    Iran continues and intensifies its aggression and Europeans are silent. When they finally open their mouths they, no doubt, will blame the Jews, again, and in an unrelated fashion will continue to utter their mantra “two-state solution” which is a modification of the “final solution”, of course. This is the face of Europe well into the 21st century….!!

    P.S. Let us be very clear; This incident commenced upon the penetration into Israeli territory of an Iranian drown.

    • Guest

      What nonsense. According to the BBC, which is at least more reliable than your Israeli propaganda, Israel routinely attacks Syria from the air. The Syrians usually do not respond. This time there was a response. I hope future Israeli aggression is punished in the same way.
      And don’t keep claiming that Europeans are antisemitic. Most people’s revulsion for Israel and its actions nothing to do with religion; it is because they are uncivilised and aggressive.

      • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

        The only tool that Zionists like Katz have as a reply to the ugly facts they are presented with about their ugly country is to shout “antisemitism !”, hoping to shut up those who hold the mirror with those ugly facts up to them.

        “Men prefer to believe what they prefer to be true, regardless of any contrary facts.”
        Nevertheless, “The truth does not change according to our ability to stomach it.”

        • NadavKatz

          Yes, I am a Jew/Zionist, and proud in being one. What do you have against us, Jews….??

          • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

            What I have against the Zionists is that they keep conflating a religion with a racist, secular political ideology because the Zionists have nothing to justify their racism. Any religion that Zionists practise is just pretence in order to keep up the false narrative that Zionism = Judaism.
            2nd I reproach the Zionists & their state of the apartheid & genocide they are committing against the Palestinians.
            3rd I reproach the Zionists state to flout international law.
            4th I reproach the Zionists to use their standard tools of “antisemitism” & the Holocaust to extract concessions from the rest of the world & to try to stifle criticism & open discussion about the filth of their state.

            And that is just for starters. Now, before you come with your cliché “this is antisemitism !!!”, be forewarned that I will come with my standard question “please indicate what is antisemitic about what I have said”. So far you have not been able to answer that question.

      • Evergreen

        Yes

      • NadavKatz

        My “Israeli propaganda” actually relies on official and non-official reports from Syria, Lebanon, Qatar as well as the State of Israel.

        • Evergreen

          Which ones?

          • NadavKatz

            Radio stations in these countries. The reports from Syria, Lebanon are governmet4 controlled. The ones from Qatar are less so. The reports from Israel are totally free. In addition, in the reports from Israel it is possible to also here observation of Arabs in Syria and Lebanon who are not official voices as well as commentary from various perspective in Israel, which is a common way that Israeli news organizations reports and comment about the news.

            • Evergreen

              I do ‘nt believe reports from israel are free and kiberal and neutral!!!

              • NadavKatz

                Well, the rest of the world respects highly Israeli journalism. Your view tells more about you than about the Israeli free press.

                • Evergreen

                  I am pro-humanity therefore for me and for any human being with moral values Israel of today is just one ugly bully to helpless palestinians and in middle east-israel is sitting as a satellite of USA to creat more dis-harmony in the region. You are off -theme now. I m done

                  • NadavKatz

                    The State of Israel is a tiny country, one that is the only liberal-democracy I the entire region of the Middle East and North Africa; and one which has been the target of the entire Muslim-Arab world that set out nearly 70 years ago to wipe it off the face of earth. The relatively few Jews of the State of Israel have been standing tall and proud while applying the two very first elements of human rights – yes, we, Jews, are humans, for your information!!: the right to life and life’s defense. The fact that you question the right of Jews to exercise these rights tell more about you than about the State of Israel and the neighborhood in which it is located.

