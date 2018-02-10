Turkish helicopter shot down by Kurdish militia in Syria’s Afrin

February 10th, 2018 Middle East, Turkey, World 15 comments

Turkish helicopter shot down by Kurdish militia in Syria’s Afrin

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting of the ruling AK Party in Ankara, Turkey

A Turkish army helicopter was shot down by Syrian Kurdish YPG fighters near the north Syrian town of Afrin, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday and the Turkish military said two soldiers on board the aircraft died.

YPG sources separately confirmed the downing of the helicopter.

“One of our helicopters was downed just recently,” Erdogan said speaking to members of his AK Party (AKP) in Istanbul. “These things will happen, we are in a war… We might lose a helicopter, but they’ll pay the price for this.”

The Turkish military in a statement did not specify a reason for why the helicopter fell. It said two soldiers on board died and technical crews were investigating the crash.

Ankara launched an air and ground offensive last month against Kurdish fighters in Syria’s Afrin region on its border, opening a new front in the multi-sided Syrian war.

The downed helicopter was the first officially confirmed loss of a Turkish aircraft over Syria since the start of the country’s long-running civil war.

  • Joe Smith

    Well done to the Kurds. May the Kurds bring down many more

  • Kyrenia

    This comes as the news of an Israeli jet downed too. Connection anyone?

  • Gold51

    One down, so many to go.

  • Niko

    Turks go home and stop your excuses and propaganda BS before the Americans give you a hard slap

  • Niko

    Turks are getting on deeper than they can cope. They are hardly a military master class. More Turkish deaths will come as the Kurds are more armed and trained than the Turks are used to. I guess this I why they want to start a war with the Kurds who actually done nothing other than want to have somewhere to call home. Turks can’t stand Kurds having a place to call home

  • Evergreen

    This is what happens in a war.

    • ROC

      Its not a war dummy, theSyrian Kurdish YPG never declared war on you, its you lot that go and pick fights then call it a war, just like in Cyprus you invaded was never a war,

      What a barbaric despised country.

      • Evergreen

        Yours s a malign perspective. Mine s technically correct a view.

        • ROC

          you mentioned it a war, I telling you its not.

      • Plasma Dawn

        War or no war, it is a matter of semantics. At the end of the day it is still an armed confrontation between two entities exchanging fire and resulting in losses, damage, injuries, and deaths of combatants and civilians. The dead, wounded, and the innocent civilians do not really care what you call those unfortunate events that affected them.

        • ROC

          the pilots were not on a sightseeing tour, they were they to kill others,if the familes have a grievance they should take it up with Mr Erdolf, he instigated it

          • Plasma Dawn

            Not possible, the slightest criticism of the Syrian intervention is now met with arrests, prosecutions, and charges of supporting terrorism. It is a lose-lose situation, even more so as it seems that Turkey itself has lost its collective mind and that democracy and personal liberties have left that country for good and slammed the door behind them.

      • Kuruova

        Why don’t you just put a sock in it and get a life. Get a wife, girlfriend or boyfriend for that matter. There must be something else to preoccupy yourself with!

    • Stefcy

      And that´s why there shouldn’t be a war.
      All those killed people would be still alive.

  • Gold51

    Incredible…..”these things do happen”.?
    Two more people dead for Erdogans land grab greed.
    “They will pay for it”…..Meaning Syrian civilians will be killed by Turkish troops indiscriminate rocket attacks at civilian areas as usual in Syria.!
    How long will the West let this barbaric maniac continou killing Syrian civilians creating even more Syrian refugees in addition to the millions he supported ISIS to create and still does.

