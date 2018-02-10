Our View: High rise plans in Limassol are getting way out of our control

February 10th, 2018 Cyprus, Opinion, Our View 13 comments

Our View: High rise plans in Limassol are getting way out of our control

Leptos' planned new building

Every few months we learn that a conditional approval has been given by the authorities for yet another high-rise building in Limassol. These developments have to meet a host of requirements set by the authorities before a final permit is issued, but seem to have no great difficulty meeting them, considering five have secured the necessary approvals.

Limassol municipality has voiced some objections and homeowners living close to planned developments have gone to court in an attempt to stop construction, but unsuccessfully. The Anastasiades government has fully supported these developments as they bring money into the economy – most flats are sold to foreigners – provide the big developers with much needed revenue and create jobs.

While the benefits to the economy are obvious there are other factors the government completely ignores. For instance, have Limassolians been asked if they want the seafront being blocked by high-rises? Have any public consultations been held about the radical changes to the appearance and the character of the town? Do they want their town to be turned into a centre of half-empty high-rise blocks that improve their quality of life in no obvious way?

It appears little thought has been given to the consequences of this new trend by the government, its only concern being for money to keep flowing into the economy. And because there is no measure in Cyprus when we stumble on a money-making idea – shabby tourist resorts, stock-market, holiday homes – it is entirely possible that Limassol could eventually become a high-rise city that nobody will want to live in.

Have the practicalities of having all the tower blocks in the town centre been considered? For instance, the environment department is concerned about the sewage system, which does not have the capacity to cope with hundreds of new residences in the centre of the town. Has the government addressed this issue, or will it deal with it when the problem is unmanageable. How will traffic congestion, which is already a big problem in the town centre, be dealt with?

As usual, nothing has been thought through and no studies about how the high-rises will impact on the existing infrastructure of the town have been carried out. Everything is being left to chance because big amounts of money are being made from the latest fad – developers are already boasting about doing brisk trade and selling luxury apartments on plan – and nobody seems willing to speak out and question what is happening. Limassol Municipality has a responsibility to raise the issue and seek explanations for the government’s random policy.

Print Friendly
  • Jon Snow

    What Limassol seafront character? The ugly concrete blocks from the 80s?

  • 9X23

    There is nothing wrong with tall buildings, providing they are properly planned and designed. Who on earth finds Singapore “hideous” because it’s full of tall and modern buildings? Maybe the grumbling retirees on CM prefer the 1970s era tower blocks in Limassol.

    Limassol needs to move with the times, invest, and attract the best foreign talent and capital. It will always have its good weather, coastline and clean Meditteranean air.

  • Philippos

    Don’t worry. Supply will far exceed Demand. for all the reasons that you note, no one will want to live there, maybe living there will become impossible, so it will be self curing, values will plunge, lots of money will be lost, occupier quality will fall and it will all become an unsustainable ghetto with the attendant social and criminal problems. This will of course all come as a huge surprise, but no matter, the money will have been made by the “Right” people before the Loans go NPL again and the people of Lemesos and Cyprus will all pay, all over again as the Government of the day rushes to alleviate the discomfort of its mates. No preparation, no planning, no joined up thinking, just nose down and follow the fast buck for me me me. Feel sorry for the non commercial cities like Agia Napa and Protaras, where these developments will surely follow and in those cities there will not even be the imperative of housing employees of year round commercial companies and year round habitation. Now ask yourself what was the point of a Topiko Sxedio (Town Plan) when every five minutes some Government Minister does the Presidents bidding by issuing a permit of exception, whether with conditions or not. Encouraging Inward Investment for other things beyond “Real Estate” might be worth more than just a passing thought, a little diversity might not go amiss. NIK

  • ampalos

    Are you paid to only oppose new buildings in Limassol? we never see your trash newspaper complaining for other cities.

    • Mist

      Latchi, Sea Caves, Coral Bay to name 3 let alone Akamas.

      • ampalos

        that’s not tall buildings which are being build right now in other cities and areas of Cyprus.

        probably the trash media was hired by developers in other cities to push for stopping the development to Limassol and so the financial activity moves to other cities.

  • Bunny

    ‘It appears little thought has been given to the consequences of this new trend’

    says it all!

  • Nikos Andreou

    These empty high rises in 10-15 years will be the new Fysko Lotus and Roussos Center Point. Mark my words. If nobody lives in a building and nobody takes care of it – it will become a ghetto.

  • almostbroke

    A flurry of ‘envelopes ‘ ! Job done ! The Legal requirements and business funneled through the ‘daughters ‘ office . Win ! Win all around for the ‘few ‘

  • Neroli

    CM now you come up with articles on Anastasiades government, shame you couldn’t have written a few more just before the election! 😉😉

  • xenonx

    Has Leptos paid off his NPLs yet, or is the financing of the project coming from aliens seeking passports?

    • Neroli

      Have any of the developers paid off their NPLs and their huge tax bills?

      • xenonx

        No, but then they are not all building high rises in Limassol.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close