February 11th, 2018 Cyprus 20 comments

Anastasiades speaks of regional informal forum as lever for security

President Nicos Anastasiades at the church service in honour of Saint Maroun, with Lebanon's Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil (L) next to Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides

President Nicos Anastasiades said on Sunday that regional cooperation agreements Cyprus signed could establish an informal forum which could evolve into an important lever for security and cooperation in the region.

He was addressing the Maronite community following a church service in honour of Saint Maroun in Nicosia, in the presence of Lebanon’s Foreign Affairs Minister Gebran Bassil. The presence of the Lebanese minister, Anastasiades said, was a proof of the “excellent relations between Cyprus and Lebanon and of the important role the Maronite community plays in further enhancing and developing them”.

Referring to the Cyprus problem, he pointed out that the government’s key and longstanding goal continues to be  a viable and functional solution of the Cyprus problem.

Anastasiades assured the island’s Maronite community that he fully adopts and promotes at all times their longstanding requests which have to do with the return of all four Maronite villages which are in the occupied areas in the north to their rightful residents.

He expressed hope that “the Turkish Cypriot side and Turkey would finally be willing to cooperate through mutual respect, constructively to end occupation and reunify our country in the context of a possible new Conference on Cyprus”.

Security and stability constitute a key factor of prosperity in a country, Anastasiades said. “This is why our efforts are not limited to the bi-communal negotiating table”.

Prudent steps in recent years, he said, “have made Cyprus, despite its small size,  a credible country of stability, an actor of regional policy, social and economic cooperation, a contributor of security in the region, by way of undertaking a truthful effort to overcome differences and to establish new bridges of friendship and cooperation with all the countries of our region”.

He referred to Cyprus’ initiative together with Greece to form trilateral cooperation agreements with Israel, Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan and Palestine.

In this context specific projects and actions have been launched, always in respect of international law, aiming to a convergence to the common benefit of all participants, without been aimed in any case against the interests of other countries, he said.

“Our key goal is to get together all our alliances in a regional informal forum which would soon evolve into an important security and cooperation lever for the entire region,” Anastasiades said.

  • The True Cypriot

    When Cyprus is partitioned he will do what he wants.

    Until then, we TCs co own the whole island and Turkey remains a guarantor of the whole island.

    • Costas

      you are a minority stakeholder nothing else. People are not automatically co owners just by taking slices of other nations land

      • The True Cypriot

        Legal co owners.

        Its EQUALLY our country.

        Read the constitution and stop acting like all the other ignorant Greek bozo’s here.

        • ROC

          Muppet comes to mind, you cannot co-own anything you stole, hence why your cage in Unrecognized, the indigenous Tc co-owns, Anatolians own nothing,

          I hope that clears it up for you.

          • The True Cypriot

            Co owners, Bozo

            • ROC

              The most they will co-owner is the ferry ticket back to the mainland Turkey, because I can assure you, if a solution comes round, no way all you lot are staying.

              Oh more news for you, I heard more Anatolians are on the way to the North . that will make the indigenous Tcs very happy, am sure they will be at the dockside waving their flags as they arrive Laffs

              • The True Cypriot

                Wrong again, bozo

                Many are returning to Turkey as they are being priced out.

                Rich Turks are investing here, escaping from Erdog.

                You live in your own stupid fantasy world.

      • Anon

        You are a minority brain cell holder but we don’t make a big deal of it or remind you of it every two minutes ..

      • Neroli

        He’s a Cypriot, what land did he take ?? It’s as much his as it is yours

        • ROC

          Anatolian settlers are no co owners of nothing, I bet 99% dont have no claim on the houses they live in because they are stolen,,, explain that

    • cyprus observer

      How can it be a guarantor of an entity it does not recognise!! Have you not forgotten what happened in 1983 which fundamentally changed the 1960 constitution ? You can’t have it all ways.

      • The True Cypriot

        It does not recognise the Greek Cypriots claims over the whole island.

        The 1960 Treaty still exists because nothing else has been otherwise agreed.

        You can’t have it both ways either.

        • cyprus observer

          No, it does not recognise the ROC.

          • The True Cypriot

            Damn right it does not.

            The ROC is divided and disputed.

    • ROC

      excuse me ” Co Owned” there are two types of Tcs’ those that are indigenous that are true Cypriots and then their are those that are illegal settlers, which were you refer too as co-owned?

      • The True Cypriot

        All Greeks should leave America which was stolen by europeans from the native Americans – chew on that, bozo.

        • ROC

          been using my rants now I see, the yanks are the Anatolian’s and the Indigenous Tcs are the Native Americans,,,,,, no different as to what Turks have done between 1974-2018 swallow that

          • The True Cypriot

            Just highlight the futility of your stupidness, bozo

            • ROC

              No muppet, read what I wrote, there is no difference as to the Anatolian coming to the North and pushing out the indigenous Tc,

              Those are facts and I dont give a rats behind if you like or not, those that will suffer will be the true Tcs,

  • Eye on Cyprus

    “He referred to Cyprus’ initiative together with Greece to form trilateral cooperation agreements with Israel, Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan and Palestine.”

    Why not make things easier (and cheaper) with a SEPTILATERAL cooperation agreement?

