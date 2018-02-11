British PM May to set out ‘Road to Brexit’ in speech

British Prime Minister Theresa May

By William James

 

British Prime Minister Theresa May will make two speeches on Brexit in the coming weeks to provide more details setting out the country’s path to leaving the European Union.

Britain is hoping to seal a transition deal next month to smooth its exit from the EU, and reach agreement on a long-term trade agreement later this year. However, Brussels said last week a transition deal was not a certainty and that London needed to clarify what it wanted from the EU.

May’s government will aim to address that in a series of six speeches by the prime minister and other senior ministers in the next few weeks, which her office dubbed “The Road to Brexit”.

“Brexit is a defining moment in the history of our nation,” a source in May’s office said.

“As we move along the road to that future, we will set out more detail so people can see how this new relationship will benefit communities in every part of our country.”

May’s first speech, to be delivered at a conference in Munich next Saturday, will set out the security relationship Britain wants with the EU. She will deliver another setting out Britain’s future partnership, although a date for that has yet to be confirmed.

Foreign minister Boris Johnson, a leading Brexit advocate, will begin the ‘Road to Brexit’ series with a speech on Wednesday, described by May’s office as a “rallying cry to those on both sides of the Brexit debate.”

Brexit minister David Davis will outline how Britain’s businesses can maintain their global reputation after Brexit in an as yet unscheduled speech. Trade minister Liam Fox and cabinet minister David Lidington will also give speeches.

Finance minister Philip Hammond, seen as the most pro-EU member of May’s cabinet, will not give a speech.

  • Douglas

    Let’s just get on with it ASAP please.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      Quite a surprising comment from you Douggie. According to you we’ve been getting on with it for many months and, more significantly. no mention of “shenanigans”

      • Douglas

        I guess we have to be patient as it took May more time then expected to weed out the Remoaners from within.

        • Gipsy Eyes

          Now, now Douglas, let’s not jump the gun. We’ve got no idea who she’s weeded or is about to weed out.
          I know David Davies has been on the sidelines since last September, Fox has never had a proper job, Gove, to his credit, is getting on with his job, and Johnson has been let loose on the rest of the world embarrassing the UK everywhere he goes thereby allowing the electorate to figure out for ourselves that having this guy running the show might not be a good idea.
          I am wondering why she won’t let Hammond and Rudd have a speech.

    • Banjo

      The PM needs to chuck out the remainers from her cabinet, those still banging on about staying in a customs union etc and we didn’t vote for this , that or the other. She needs a focused cabinet in order to ” get on with it “.
      It’s a them and us negotiation and those on the side of ‘them’ need to be removed and then ignored.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        Sorry to be repetitious but: “Credo quia absurdum est”

        • Banjo

          That’s ok.

          I’m sure you’ll shortly be accusing me of being repetitious ……. again.

          You think you’re clever quoting in Latin , do you ?

          • Gipsy Eyes

            You have already been repetitious and I haven’t commented on it.
            I don’t think it’s clever it’s just that Brexiteers are so impressed with Boris and Rees Mogg using it I thought you all had a classical education!

  • Gipsy Eyes

    When I heard this announced on the BBC this morning I thought well okay, fair enough, so what exactly have we been fed so far? I’ve had hours of irritating exchanges with certain individuals on here that there has been and there is no Brexit policy coming out of the UK government and I stand by that. It will be very interesting to see “what detail” will be added to the existing sloganeering and non existent policy.
    I suspect as we’re coming up for another deadline, the March transition arrangement May has to come up with something to silence the critics in her Cabinet and party or at least catch them on the back foot because, as in December, there will be no time to come up with something different. Rees Mogg will huff and puff but will blow no house down.
    Contrary to the impression given in the article this is no unified response from our government. This is the PM asserting her authority. She has her own NO 10 Brexit policy team led by a very able Civil Servant called Oliver Robbins, who has successfully sidelined David Davis and his team and has replaced Nick “Rasputin” Timothy as May’s main adviser and Brexit guru. Robbins I understand is highly respected by the EU negotiating team as someone who cuts to to the heart of the matter and whom they can trust as a non ideological technocrat. Of course we are still being kept in dark as to what May, Robbins and her Brexit team are talking to the EU about but I’m pleased that whatever Davis and his team have been talking to the EU about has been some sort of “decoy” and is being increasingly sidelined.
    Beyond that, let’s wait and see what these speeches will come up with.

    I hear Boris Johnson, will be playing “Cupid” on Valentine’s Day to bring Remainers and Leavers together. This is either a very bad choice by May to have Bojo as a conciliator, given how Reainers feel about him, or else she’s served him up with a very large portion of “humble pie” because she’s finally decided to place the Sword of Damocles over his head!

  • Muffin the Mule

    One way street to Unicorns and Fairies….

  • Evergreen

    Wish she delivers just one speech but a prcise and a coherent one.

  • Banjo

    The political opportunist remainers will still be crying that ” we don’t have a plan “.
    And then insulting and bullying everyone that disagrees with them.

    Interesting that several EU countries are now saying that is Barnier’s approach.

    Everyone knows that this will only serve to strengthen our resolve to leave the EU.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      “Credo quia absurdum est”

