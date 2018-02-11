Crystal meth remands

Two men were remanded on Sunday in two separate cases of alleged possession of crystal methamphetamine.

A 31-year-old man was remanded on Sunday for eight days after one kilo of crystal meth was found in his car on Saturday night. The crystal meth, which was in two plastic bags, was found in his car after a search by customs officers at the Ayios Dometios checkpoint, on his return from a visit to the north.

Meanwhile, a 57-year-old man was remanded in custody for five days after being spotted burying a package in the ground on Friday. The package was dug out by police and it was found to contain 50g of crystal meth.

The man had been seen by officers burying the package on Friday afternoon and then leaving the area. During a search in his home, officers seized another bag containing the same substance, along with other evidence, the police said.