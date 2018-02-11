Diplomatic steps taken to avoid escalation over drillship

Cyprus was taking all necessary diplomatic steps to resolve peacefully the harassment of ENI’s drillship Saipem 12000 by Turkish warships and avoid an escalation, President Nicos Anastasiades  said on Sunday.

“It is with sorrow that we are monitoring Turkey’s actions,” Anastasiades said. The government was keeping its calm to avoid any crisis, while it was taking those diplomatic steps necessary so that the “Republic of Cyprus’ sovereign rights can be respected”.

“The way things are being handled, at this time, by us is the way to avoid any escalation of the situation without ignoring the fact that Turkey’s actions are in breach of international law,” he said.

The Saipem 12000, which was on its way to the Cuttlefish (Soupia) location in Block 3 of the island’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), was told to stay put by the Italian oil giant, after harassment by Turkish warships that reportedly ordered the captain to change course. Its latest status according to live ship-monitoring website – marinetraffic.com – is ‘restricted manoeuvrability’. Most of Sunday the vessel had not moved.

An ENI spokesman told the Cyprus News Agency on Saturday evening that the vessel, will stay put until the issue is resolved.

Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis was to have a meeting today with Nicosia-based representatives of ENI, while an official from the company’s headquarters in Italy was expected to arrive in Cyprus on Monday.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Sunday criticised the Republic of Cyprus for continuing “its unilateral hydrocarbon-related activities in the Eastern Mediterranean” and said that Turkey would continue to protect its own interests.

These activities were “in disregard of the inalienable rights on natural resources of the Turkish Cypriot people, who are the co-owners of the Island,” said the Turkish foreign ministry. Turkey shares the justified concerns of the Turkish Cypriot people on this issue, it added.

“The sole responsibility for any situation that could arise as a consequence falls on the Greek Cypriot side, which, instead of expending efforts towards a just and lasting comprehensive settlement in Cyprus, persists in acting as though it were the sole owner of the Island and in continuing its unilateral hydrocarbon-related activities,” the Turkish foreign ministry said.

This attitude of the Greek Cypriot side, it said, is “irresponsibly jeopardizing the security and stability of the Eastern Mediterranean region” and is also the fundamental reason behind the failure of the Cyprus settlement negotiations to produce an outcome for the past half-century.

The Turkish ministry also urged companies based in third countries to refrain from supporting, “through cooperation with the Greek Cypriot Administration in the area of hydrocarbons, this unconstructive Greek Cypriot attitude which also constitutes a major obstacle to the settlement of the Cyprus issue”.

The Saipem 12000, which stopped some 15 nautical miles from its target location within Block 3, was some 70km off the coast of Cape Greco, on the south-eastern corner of the island. The drillship had set off from Block 6, off the south-west coast on Friday, a day after ENI announced promising gas finds at the Calypso plot, but was intercepted by Turkish warships, which reportedly ordered the Saipem to change course.

The Turkish Cypriot ‘foreign ministry’ said on Saturday it would not accept the extension of ENI’s activities into Block 3, which it claims for the ‘TRNC’ and accused the Greek Cypriots of raising tensions in the region. Turkey, meanwhile is laying claim to sections of blocks 1, 4, 6, and 7 in Cyprus’ EEZ saying the areas in question are part of its continental shelf.

  • Parthenon Returns

    Have I said something to upset the TC commentators who are deluded into thinking Turkey is a respected country???? Where have they all gone????

    • Kyrenia

      Eiya sou vre koumparei. Etsi na tous peis.

      • turkishcypriot

        Another lunatic joining in.

        • Kyrenia

          Kopiaste kye esei.

          • turkishcypriot

            No thanks.

            • Kyrenia

              Alei fora. Opotei thelis.

        • ROC

          Heh Mr fake Parthenon will run rings around you. laffs

    • ROC

      Only the greek bashers that seem to throw a negative view on anything to do the ROC, if something was said in CM that praised the North, the Gbashers will find something to bash it down with, so nothing has changed

      • Sam

        In a Nut shell; If we cant have any of those resources Nor can you;
        Get that in your Peanut head;

  • Parthenon Returns

    Turkey is always in the right & everyone else is in the wrong!!!! Sarcasm intended.

  • Parthenon Returns

    From Zero Problems with Neighbours, Turkey has changed policy to No Friendship with Neighbours!!!

  • Parthenon Returns

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Israel a “terrorist” and “child-murderer state” in an address Sunday as he criticized President Donald Trump over his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

    “Jerusalem is the apple of our eye. We will not abandon it to the child-murderer state. We will not abandon it to an occupier state,” Erdogan said in an address in the Turkish city of Sivas.
    “We will continue our struggle within law and democracy. In Istanbul we will unite Islamic countries, leaders and heads of states. Our road map will show that it will not be easy for them to realize their plans,” Erdogan said. He also said Trump’s Jerusalem announcement was “null and void.”

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to Erdogan on Sunday, saying: “I’m not used to receiving lectures about morality from a leader who bombs Kurdish villagers in his native turkey, who jails journalists, who helps Iran go around international sanctions, and who helps terrorists, including in Gaza, kill innocent people. That is not the man who is going to lecture us.”

    • No_Name12

      Plot twist: They are both pieces of sh**t.

  • Parthenon Returns

    Federica Mogherini, who is vice president of the European Commission and its foreign minister, will address a session of the European Parliament tomorrow on human rights and Turkey’s ongoing military offensive against the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units in Afrin. The rising number of civilians killed in Turkish airstrikes in the Kurdish-dominated Syrian region will undoubtedly figure alongside Turkey’s swelling population of journalists, politicians and other government critics who are being held on flimsily constructed terror charges.

    Pierini noted there have been six formal statements against Turkey’s accession issued since October in turn from the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany and Belgium. “This is a sea change,” Pierini said. “The new Dutch decision only reflects in another way the current mood among the public and politicians alike in Europe about Turkey.”

  • Parthenon Returns

    The Hellenic Navy General Staff has dismissed Turkish media reports that Turkey’s coast guard on Sunday prevented Defense Minister Panos Kammenos from throwing a wreath into the sea off the Imia islets in the eastern Aegean where a Greek military helicopter crashed in 1996, killing three servicemen, during a crisis that brought Greece and Turkey to the brink of war.

    In a written statement on Monday, the Hellenic Navy said the claim by the Turkish Interior Ministry, quoted by the state-run Anadolu agency, had nothing to do with reality and that the Nikiforos gunboat carrying Kammenos arrived at the spot despite the attempt by Turkish Coast Guard patrol boats to prevent it from doing so.

    Kammenos tweeted that the report is a “lie” and that the Hellenic Navy has “humiliated the Turks over their claims about Imia.”

    Turkey disputes Greece’s sovereignty over these and other islands in the eastern Aegean.

  • Parthenon Returns

    Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has called on Turkey to stop its military operation in the northern Syrian enclave of Afrin, saying it will only result in more deaths on both sides.

    In a wide-ranging press conference on Tuesday, the Iranian leader said his government believes “a military foreign intervention should be based on the authorisation of the host country and its people”.

    “We wish that Turkey’s operation in Syria will end at the earliest time,” he told reporters in the capital Tehran.

    Iran has condemned the Afrin operation.

    • HighTide

      If you are bored watch a movie.

      • Parthenon Returns

        hAHAHA….300 is due to start in 7 minutes…

      • turkishcypriot

        Who is this lunatic?

        • HighTide

          Playing with himself.

          • ROC

            You know alot about playing with ones self, hence why your going blind.

        • No_Name12

          He used to go by the user name “Parthenon”. He is some sort of troll, posts only to get infuriated reactions.

  • Parthenon Returns

    CAIRO – Cairo warned Turkey against breaching Egyptian sovereignty in the eastern Mediterranean and vowed to defend its maritime border and interests in the region.

    Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid, in a statement February 7, said Egypt would not tolerate violations of its sovereignty over its economic zone in the eastern Mediterranean.

    His warning was made two days after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara planned to explore oil and gas in the region. In an interview with the Greek newspaper Kathimerini, Cavusoglu said Ankara did not recognise a maritime boundary demarcation agreement between Egypt and Cyprus, which allowed Egypt to explore oil and gas in its territorial waters.

    • HighTide

      Can we expect more copy & paste articles?

  • Parthenon Returns

    Talks on improving the relationship between the Netherlands and Turkey have failed, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Monday. The Netherlands officially withdrew its ambassador in Ankara.

    Relations between the Netherlands and Turkey have been tense since the Netherlands refused Turkish ministers access to the country to campaign for a referendum that gave Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan more power. Turkey responded by comparing the Dutch to Nazis, calling them fascists, imposing a number of sanctions and accusing the Netherlands of mass murder in Srebrenica. The Netherlands refused to congratulate Erdogan when he won the referendum.

    • HighTide

      Very relevant to the article.

    • turkishcypriot

      What is the point of this comment. You don’t even know how to tell others your point of view.

  • turkishcypriot

    How stupid the Greek Cypriot Administration is. Do they really think that if war broke today EU would be running for their rescue. It is interesting though when all this happing in Cyprus the great motherland Greece hasn’t actually been any part of this. At least they could advice the GCs that they are playing with fire.

    • Costas

      when Turkish Cypriot administration invests and shares the costs of projects then they are entitled to shares. Of course Turkish Cyprus people can never understand the meaning of project management

      • HighTide

        What project costs? The “ROC” receives hefty license fees from the exploration companies without spending a penny herself.
        These fees must be shared with Turkish Cypriots too!

      • turkishcypriot

        You have no right unilaterally to execute such activities. And don’t try to be so philosophical. It doesn’t go with you status. I am sure you don’t even know what project management is.

  • schrodinger’s cat

    The turks are pushing south into syrian lands and cyprus waters. The sultanate at it’s finest.

    I vote to send some ammo to the kurds, unless we’re doing so already.

    • HighTide

      An EEZ is not Cyprus water, but open to international shipping, including Turkish vessels. Count the number of countries involved in Syria’s civil war and come back with a number.

      • schrodinger’s cat

        An EEZ as specified by the UN is an area over which a state has special rights regarding the exploration and use of marine resources, including energy production from water and wind. That’s the point you entirely missed, shipping has nothing to do with it.

        • HighTide

          The UN does not specify EEZ’s. They are submitted by each country. They only protect their commercial exploitation, provided they are uncontested. Shipping is free for all vessels, including Turkish ones. It’s therefore perfectly legal to show a presence there. That’s the whole point.

  • alexander reutersward

    Diplomatic steps =talking to Turkey trying to solve the situation or diplomatic steps=talking to everyone else and asking for help?

  • Cyprus

    What needs to be done is find the gas/oil and extract it, all profits kept in a fund and then when the Cyprus problem is solved all the Cypriots will get their rightful share, that way they are all encouraged to solve the Cyprus problem .

    • oratis

      its a good idea, or at least a percentage of the profits could be held back.

    • Costas

      the price of natural gas is approximately 2.59$ for 1 unit. Then calculate all the political and expenses involved in promoting commercial licensing bids and meetings. Add the price of 3 and 4d maps and all other expenses such as rigs, manpower and other costs, and remember there is no extraction so far.

      Now what and did the TC leadership fund any of this?

      • alexander reutersward

        Agree, there is no profits in the gas as it is. And the future profits if gas ever is extracted won’t be substantial enough to argue about today.

      • Cyprus

        As I stated all profits after all costs are paid for .

  • Costas

    why cant the TC earn there money the proper way by working and investing, not by this perpetual land grabbing of other peoples territory via illegal wars and occupation.

    • HighTide

      Not everyone can run a cleaning joint in North London.

      • Costas

        you may try to ridicule me, but at least I am washed

        • HighTide

          That’s a highly cultured state to be in. Congrats!

        • Sam

          You have no water in the ROC so how do you wash!lol
          Smelly!

  • No_Name12

    The EEZ is a wonderful thing in Cyprus. First, everyone wants to exploit it but none dares to publicly accept that this will not happen without a solution to the Cyprus Dispute (you don’t need a degree in international relations to get it, really), all while you have people fantasizing the great riches we will get out of it, while its been 10 years and nothing has come out of it so far.

    • Dogmeat

      The two leaders have reached an impasse in negotiations .Let them trade, the ROC can have ALL the emporers clothes gas deposits the TRNC can keep Varoshsa, Morphou and all GC claims. Done deal! Two states being neighbourly !

  • HighTide

    It’s an issue for ENI, not for Cyprus. They paid the license fee to the “ROC”. If they cannot do their job, their best option is to go home and ask for their money back.

  • KAITANOU

    I think you will find that the tcs have already allotted the area off their coast to a Turkish company after agreeing a zone with Turkey. They control 50 percent of the coastline of Cyprus.

    • ROC

      Its not their coast, its belongs to the ROC, ( like a squatter that has lived in a house for 44 years it still does not belong to him( TRNC) same thing applies

    • oratis

      to be honest I hope they do find some gas there and then maybe they’ll leave us alone.

      • ROC

        Oratis, it does not belong to the fictitious TRNC

        • oratis

          I know what you mean but at least if they find something they might leave us alone and let us drill in peace.

        • Sam

          It also does not belong to the ROC

  • NICK

    WHAT THE TURKOS ARE FRIGHTENED OF IS IF LARGER FINDS ARE FOUND IN CYPRUS EEZ THEN THE EU MAY TAKE A STAND FOR THE CYPRIOTS WHO AFTER ALL ARE IN THE RIGHT. THIS WILL WEAKEN THE TURKOS POSITION SO THEY ARE NOW TRYING TO PREVENT ANY FURTHER FINDS. THE TURKISH CYPRIOTS ARE ONLY PARTIAL OWNERS OF CYPRUS NOT LIKE THE GREEK CYPRIOTS WHO ARE THE RIGHTFUL OWNERS. IN 1571 THE TURKOS WERE NOT INVITED TO CYPRUS INSTEAD THEY FORCED THEMSELVES ON US KILLING INNOCENT PEOPLE. WELL DONE TO THEN FOR TEACHING HITLER HOW TO JENOCIDE ETHNIC PEOPLES. ALL HITLER DID WAS TAKE A LEAF OUT OF WHAT THE TURKOS DID 40 YEARS EARLIER.

    • Anon

      Take your capitals off…your shouting

    • The True Cypriot

      Yes Greekos, thanks for reminding us what you morons stand for.

    • HighTide

      Your capitals achieve the opposite. Very few will read your sick suada.

      • oratis

        true I havn’t even bothered reading his comment, seems like too much hard work, for all I know he could even be saying something I agree with. I havn’t got a clue

      • Costas

        he makes more valid points than you Turks ever do. All you guys know is fighting, terd

        • HighTide

          I know, persons with intellectual dyslexia need capital letters.

    • mustafa balci

      So America belongs to red Indians Australia belongs to aborigines and so on

    • cyprus observer

      Jenocide …lol!

      • HighTide

        J as in Joker

  • Niko

    I’m all for sharing the wealth with he TCs proportionally but not letting Turks hinder progress over made up claims that have no substance.

  • Niko

    Turkey doesn’t share anything they take what’s not theirs. There will be no solution as you cannot negotiate with a dictator who changes tactics to take as much as they can.

  • PPetrovicho

    Hilarious, keeping its calm! What else can the morons do?

  • Anon

    Typical example of how the Greek Cypriots like to play the victim .
    They have been told a million times that they cannot take unilateral action.
    The reserves ( if any exist at all ) belong to the Turkish Cypriots equally and their approval is needed in any deal struck with 3rd parties .

    • PPetrovicho

      The reserves belong to all legitimate members of the ROC as of course are many TCs who have citizenship in the ROC.

      • Anon

        The ROC does not have the representation or support of the Turkish Cypriots .
        It’s a banana defunct republic .

        • PPetrovicho

          It does have support of its citizens. As such, all holders of ROC citizenship which includes many TCs support the ROC and accept it to represent them. Are you saying that all the TCs that are Citizens do not count for the sake of building up your false argument? Pathetic isn’t it.

          • Anon

            The RoC puppet regime was not voted in by the Turkish Cypriots.
            We have our own government.
            We have our own part of the Island ( the better half) .
            Until reunification is agreed , the Greek Cypriots own nothing .
            It’s all in limbo.
            Just like your pathetic argument .

            • PPetrovicho

              Fact is, there are many TCs that have ROC citizenship, living on both sides of the Green Line. This fact alone cripples your whole argument. End of story.

              • Anon

                You obviously don’t live in Cyprus and are completely oblivious to the realities .

                • The True Cypriot

                  They will never change.

                  Just keep posting the truth.

                  • PPetrovicho

                    Anon, is in denial and is positing fiction. If you like supporting his/her ‘Fake News’ agenda go ahead! I work in a major government educational institute in the ROC and there are TC employed who live and work in the ROC. The nonsense that they are not supporting or supported by the ROC is complete Bollo.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      More rambling rubbish.

                      Read what most GCs here say.

                    • PPetrovicho

                      What most people say on this blog doesn’t define what is true or false. My so called rambling rubbish is fact. Deny it all you wish if it makes you happy. It still remains a fact.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      No, its useless rubbish.

                      So a few TCs work in the south?

                      Big deal – what does that prove?

                      I see many GCs visit the north – do they approve of the TRNC?

                      What do you think?

                • PPetrovicho

                  I live and work in Nicosia and have coworkers who are TCs who live and work in the ROC, which makes you look like an idiot. So eat shit. You obviously are a retard and cannot cope with dealing with facts.

                  • Anon

                    Facts ?
                    Oh dear .
                    How many TCs do you know that voted for Banastastiades ?
                    And using words like ‘eat s’*t ‘ doesn’t do anything for you other than make you look like the idiot .

                    • PPetrovicho

                      I am calling you what you are. You clearly are thick. I am telling you that I work along TCs who live and work in the ROC. How does this not make it more clear that your argument is false? If you cant see that then you must be thick, retarded etc. It is what it is. If you don’t like it then that’s a problem you will have to live with.

                    • Anon

                      I live in North Cyprus ..
                      No one here voted for the Greek Cypriot regime ..
                      That makes you naive at best ..
                      Obviously rude ..and I doubt a true Cypriot ..
                      But your insults say more about you than they do me .
                      I think you’re lying.
                      You don’t work in Nicosia ..You have no TC friends .
                      You’re just another armchair gangster with internet access wasting everybodies time when you should be doing your homework…

                    • PPetrovicho

                      Dumb ass, not all TC hide in the North, there are plenty living here in the ROC. Why don’t you come get your citizenship too. I ain’t insulting you. An insult is a derogatory term used in an offensive manner, I am simply describing what your level of intellect is based on your inability to follow logic. If you were smart and I called you an idiot then it would be an insult to your intelligence. But, if your an idiot and I call you what you are then its not an insult, its a statement of fact. I don’t have TC friends, I have work colleagues who are TCs, don’t jump the gun with your stupid assumptions. And I very much do live and work in Nicosia.

            • Niko

              Where were you educated in the North? Or some village in Turkey? What a moron you are

              • Anon

                The North ..but if you want a good example of a moron , look in the mirror .

                • Niko

                  Come to the south and get an education I know a good school that can help. Do you have a Turkish passport or UK one?

                  • Anon

                    There’s no such thing as an education in the South..you are never told the truth .
                    Come to the north and learn some manners .

                    • Niko

                      If I come to the north can I still speak freely? Do I have to become an extreme Islamist with backward views? Can i express my views without the fear of being mobbed by the village idiots from Turkey? If yes then I accept your offer my friend

                    • Anon

                      Who mentioned Turkey?
                      I don’t care about Turkey..
                      In North Cyprus, we are free to say and do as we please …
                      Problem here is , if you come to North Cyprus they’ll want you to stay as we haven’t had a village idiot for ages .
                      The jobs yours if you want it…

              • The True Cypriot

                He is pointing out the truth, you ignorant fool.

                • ROC

                  why dont you place your flag on the mast and show your true colors, fake Tcs no ever believes, get my drift?

            • schrodinger’s cat

              If the GC’s own nothing and everything is in limbo then the TC’s own nothing too. So why do you refer to ‘your better half of the island’? Could it be that you’re full of sh*t?

              • Anon

                Because it is the better half of the Island.
                As to the full of s””t comment ..i wouldn’t know ..you are the expert in this field apparently .

                • schrodinger’s cat

                  You didn’t answer the point. If nothing is agreed and we own nothing, you own nothing. Everything is in flux, right? So you don’t have a half. Don’t stress over it, it’s called logic.

                  • Anon

                    That’s right we all own nothing.
                    Until we are agreed …but after half a century of the GCs and Greeks thinking they own Cyprus ( yes it’s still laughable) . We will stay on our ‘ half ‘ of the Island and claim ‘ half ‘ of all the Islands resources..
                    Don’t stress it …we don’t.
                    That’s logic and a fact .

    • Niko

      No approval needed my friend as they have already licenses without your fake TC regime approval. If we wait for the TCs to do something Cyprus will go back to the dark ages.

      Fact TCs want what the Greeks got but as usual don’t want to pay or contribute, just take….

      • Anon

        They are all fake deals ..
        They’ll lead nowhere without the support of the Turkish Cypriots .
        The Corrupt GC regime are taking you all for fools ..
        As a Turkish Cypriot , I can assure you the Greek and Greek Cypriots have nothing that I need or want .
        Be proud of your corrupt fascist administrations hiding the fact that they are just a bunch of village idiots in suits .

        • Niko

          I think you forget my friend that erdogan and his clowns are more corrupt than the GCs. The difference is you guys will be out in jail for mentioning such a thing. You think you guys are a shining beacon but obviously you know nothing of the corruption that plagued the Turks and TCs. At our government admits it and is talking some steps to address it. What you clowns doing? Other than throwing any journalist that attempts to let people know in Jail. What a joke😜

          • Anon

            You can attack Turkey as much as you want and go off on tangents ..
            I don’t give a s” t.
            We are talking about the resources of Cyprus of which the Turkish Cypriots own equally…
            Stay on subject.

            • Niko

              I think you mean proportionally! Or you want 80% of it for some other ridiculous reason that you have yet to make up 👍

              • Anon

                Sorry but the original constitution does not state proportional ownership of resources.
                It’s co owned .
                Unfortunately I don’t expect this will get through your thick skull but we are not tennants on the Island….we are the freeholders.

                • Niko

                  Co owned means proportional to the population dummy.

                  • Anon

                    Does it ?
                    And you call me a dummy ?
                    Please show me where it says that ?
                    The 1960 version ..and not the 1963 when the Greek Cypriots ‘ unilaterally ‘ changed things around …illegally .
                    Someone has been educated in the South here and it’s not me ..

                    • Niko

                      I’m not sure that you can state that something was done illegally by the GCs when you are probably illegally occupying my parents house in the North. Or are you sitting in your London flat 👍

                    • Niko

                      When I say proportionally, as it is co owned By all Cyprus citizens TCs and GCs then it is only logical that it is proportional to the countries population? Not about what is written in an old document

                    • The True Cypriot

                      Just like you “shared” from 1960-74?

                      Oh, you shared your bullets with us.

                    • ROC

                      The Anatolian raid, goto Cyprus take the land and homes, assimilate the indigenous Tcs. now that what I call sharing oh forgot 1974-2018

                    • Niko

                      Another village idiot!!!! Please don’t call yourself a true Cypriot as you will give us all a bad name. Call yourself something like “The True Village Idiot” or “The True Turkish settler” something that goes with the statements you come up with 👍

                    • ROC

                      spot on , could not have said it better myself 🙂

                    • The True Cypriot

                      You don’t need me to give you a bad name, you racist bozo.

                      You join the super elite GC club of racist idiots.

                    • Anon

                      Ah…so now you’ve moved into making generalisations without accepting the challenge to quote me from the original constitution where it says co ownership is proportional.?
                      I live in the north Nico..proud of it…im my home …on my land …where my family have been for centuries ..and where are you ?

                    • oratis

                      supposing in a hypothetical scenario we didn’t find any gas at all, but you happened to find some just off the coast of Kyrenia or just West of the Rizokarpazos tip, what would you have done?
                      would you have consulted us and said, guess what we’ve found some gas, here’s your share or would you like to drill with us?

                    • Anon

                      Well…we are now discussing hypotheticals?
                      Ok…so let’s say the Greek Cypriots would have involved us in the discussions with the research companies..
                      Do you think we would have said no ?

                    • oratis

                      of course not but you still havn’t answered my question.

                    • Anon

                      To be honest..
                      After rejecting the Annan plan in 2004 and the failure at Crans Montanna
                      , I don’t want to share anything with the GCs .
                      We reached out for over half a century to you looking for peace ..
                      We’ve said yes..you said no..
                      So the simple answer is , everything needs to be negotiated on ‘ equal ‘ terms ..and if you can’t abide by those terms then we will do as we are treated .
                      When you treat someone with contempt expect to receive the same.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      We have offered to share water and electricity with you.

                      Its only the Greeks who claim it all.

                    • oratis

                      maybe that was a strategic error by our leadership.

                    • Anon

                      Maybe ?

                    • oratis

                      I’d have to look at all the details before I make my mind up but it does seem very likely that you could be correct there. unlike some commentators of both communities, I don’t claim my own side never makes mistakes.

                    • Anon

                      Refreshing…i must say .
                      So we offered to share electric…water ..
                      We voted yes to reunfication…
                      We showed will and compromise in Crans Montanna …
                      Our rights to representation were taken away from us in 1963 ..
                      Our villages destroyed between 1963 and 1974 ..
                      Youve denied us the right to self determination for over half a century ..
                      and the GCs do not want to share gas ( that hasnt been found yet ) ? But are accepting license fees ( that they have not shared with the TCs) ….and you think this is ok and we should just shut up and accept it ?

                    • oratis

                      the bottom line is that you have established the TRNC whose geographical boundaries are not part of where the gas fields are.
                      perhaps it would be wise to keep a proportion of the profits of any gas finds in a fund until a settlement is achieved which would be handed over to you after a settlement and the same proportion continued to be paid out to you after a settlement.

                    • Anon

                      How else could we have decided our boundaries ?
                      Do you think we had a choice?
                      It was Greece who thought the boundary for them should be the whole coastline of Cyprus?

                    • oratis

                      I’m not aware of Greece’s saying that the whole coastline of Cyprus should be part of Greece.
                      If they said such a thing they are in the wrong since Cyprus is a separate country from Greece.

                    • Anon

                      What do you think triggered the political events of 1963 and then 1974 ?
                      #ENOSIS

                    • oratis

                      that bloody stupid Enosis thing is a lot to blame for the problems here, I agree with you. the idiots who want it should be done for treason.

                    • Neroli

                      Keep up! What do you think the coup was about, Anon is correct

                  • oratis

                    if everything is still co owned what about land recourses, what about the fertile land in the Morphou area? or the red soil potato growing area around Paralimni?
                    where do you draw the line?
                    they use this co owned argument just where it suits them.

                    • Anon

                      And we will continue to use it until a solution is found …which it never will…

                    • oratis

                      why don’t you mention co owning of land resources then?
                      why just the sea?

                    • Anon

                      Land is the same..it all needs negotiating …which the GCs are unfamiliar with.

                    • oratis

                      you established your TRNC back in 1983, after that point you can’t then go back and say that you want resources that aren’t in the geographical boundaries of the TRNC, whether they be land or sea resources.
                      you made your own bed, you lie in it
                      we just happened to get lucky by finding gas around the parts that arn’t of the TRNC.
                      I hope you do happen to find some gas near Kyrenia or to the north of Varosha then maybe you would be satisfied with it and leave us alone. I don’t begrudge you getting wealthy.

                    • HighTide

                      You do have a point the very moment the “ROC” recognizes the TRNC.

                    • oratis

                      that’s irrelevant, if the TRNC stood by its own convictions then it shoud have no claim on anything outside its geographical boundaries.

                    • HighTide

                      As long as these boundaries are officially recognized your are right.

                    • oratis

                      as you know I have mentioned before about a two state solution with reasonable border adjustments and compensations and this would go along way towards clearing up such disputes.
                      even after such a settlement we could throw in a percentage of the gas finds nearer Varosha which is near your border.
                      any two state or confederal solution would have to involve negotiating the continental shelf.

                    • HighTide

                      A BBF would have resolved all of this. People in the South do not grasp what chance they threw away by rejecting the Annan plan. Even the army would have gone by now and some of the new hotels in Varosha would already need renovation.

                    • oratis

                      very true

                    • Cat Cloudwatching

                      The TRNC or Turkey don’t recognize the ROC either, yet what they’re claiming would only make sense if they did, and indeed as being the government of all cypriots. Can you shut yourself in one part of the house and say this is now yours and yours only, and at the same time still claim parts of the other half? Sorry, I do want to share natural recources with all cypriots, but this doesn’t make sense.

                    • HighTide

                      As long as there is no settlement between the two parties, Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots share the island and all its wealth.
                      As simple as that.

                    • Cat Cloudwatching

                      Well ok, that means people in the south can share some of the wealth in the north. That would be wonderful, but difficult to believe because as it is they can’t even access their own properties.

                    • HighTide

                      Without trying to abandon Turkish Cypriots to join Greece in 1974 the properties would still be untouched. It’s cause and effect. Sad outcome.

                    • Cat Cloudwatching

                      The people who lost their properties are not, in most cases, the same as those who participated in the coup. So it’s a sick and twisted cause and effect.

                    • Anon

                      And why do you think we established our own state?
                      20 years or negotiating with a brick wall was enough for us .
                      What would the Greek Cypriots have done of they had no ‘ representation or recognised government ?

                    • ROC

                      One thing is for sure, any gas belongs to the ROC, not the fake TRNC and to that may I add if the Tcs choose to not recognize the ROC not pay their taxes then they are not entitled to nothing, Learn that you cannot have the cake and eat it.

              • Evergreen

                Çonstitution1960 has not announced any such demarcations.

    • ROC

      Go and research and then come back and reply, The ROC has never disclaimed anything that Gcs and TCs can enjoy from the ROC, its the Tcs that have choosen to reject the ROC chosen to be affiliated with Turkey, but still want the cake and eat, and you explain to me how the ROC can share the fruits with all the indigenous Cypriots to which I believe the Anatolian settlers are not entitled to nothing.

    • oratis

      we don’t take orders from Turkey, they can tell us a billion times, Turkey is not our boss.

      • Anon

        And Greek Cypriots are not the bosses of the Turkish Cypriots ..
        Never have been
        Never will be .

        • oratis

          I’m not saying we are your bosses. I’ve no desire for us to be your bosses.

        • ROC

          You need to start to separate which TCs, you have the Indigenous TCs and the illegal Anatolian’s, totally two different tribes of people.

          • Anon

            You need to go away Troll.

            • ROC

              what can you not stand up and challenge my comment? seems all Greek bashers on CM, tend to shy away when statements are made that make you feel very uncomfortable.

              • Anon

                Look Mr ROC.
                I have no wish or desire to communicate or discuss anything with you .
                You are a troll.
                All you do is jump on other people’s comments with the same tired pathetic imbalanced propaganda driven anti Turkish arguments and quite frankly …you are rude and boring .
                No GO AWAY !!

                • ROC

                  Then prove me wrong in anything I have stated, everything I reply to is to the stupid lies and BS most of you Greek bashers come out with, that has no truth, I only respect persons that arugue with facts, if its your own view then fine say it,

                  I only seen at least two Tcs that have always argued on facts, the rest of you is on your own view, but the problem is you try and twist it to facts.

                  Now I said thier are two types of Turkish Cypriots in the North am I wrong or am I right.

            • Evergreen

              He lives on his comouter.

      • The True Cypriot

        Then you might find more trouble.

        • ROC

          spoken like a true fake Tc. laffs

          • The True Cypriot

            Nothing fake at all ,EBP

      • Niko

        You in denial or just sitting in your flat in the North of London with no clue what’s going on in Cyprus 👍

        • oratis

          I can’t afford to buy a flat in North London and even if I could I wouldn’t buy one in that cold country, I would buy one here or somewhere else nice and sunny.

          • Niko

            Fair comment 😁 I would do the same 👍

    • Cat Cloudwatching

      That makes sense superficially, but if you look closer you will see that the south can’t really explore or do anything off the north coast (as things stand now), so why would the turks have any say about what happens off the south coast? Solve the Cyprus problem and then wealth can belong to all Cypriots.

    • elbmw

      “They have been told”…LOL Sorry be afendi.

  • Evergreen

    Lets see how!!

    • Vova Khavkin

      Pick up the phone and call the Turkish counterpart. Oh, wait, they can’t, they don’t recognize Turkey, no diplomatic relations, hence no diplomatic solution.

      • Evergreen

        Thank you for a wonderful explanation of my query/riddle view☺

