Dust levels still high

Vulnerable groups were advised on Sunday to stay indoors as increased dust levels in the atmosphere continued.

According to the labour inspection department, the average hourly concentration of particulate matter with a diameter smaller than 10mm (PM 10) in the atmosphere was between 53μg/m3 (microgrammes per cubic metre) and 82μg/m3, exceeding the safe limit of 50μg/m3.

Vulnerable groups were urged to stay indoors as much as possible.

More information: www.airquality.gov.cy and the app ‘Air Quality Cyprus’, which can be installed for free on mobile phones from Google Play and iOS App Store.