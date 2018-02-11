Erdogan aide meets US National Security Adviser in Turkey

Erdogan aide meets US National Security Adviser in Turkey

File photo: U.S. President Donald Trump and his National Security Adviser Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster (L)

U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster held talks on Sunday in Istanbul with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman, a presidential source said, amid persistent tensions between the NATO allies over Syria and other issues.

Turkey is targeting the Syrian Kurdish militia YPG in a weeks-long air and ground operation in Syria’s Afrin region. Turkey considers the YPG a terrorist group, but it is a key component of U.S.-backed forces battling Islamic State in Syria.

Erdogan has promised to sweep the militia from Turkey’s southern border, a move that could put Turkish troops in confrontation with U.S. forces on the ground in Syria.

McMaster’s talks with Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin in Istanbul come days ahead of an expected visit to Turkey by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

“In the meeting (of McMaster and Kalin) the long-term strategic partnerships between Turkey and the U.S. were confirmed and the sensitivities and priorities of the two countries were handled,” the presidential source said.

The two men evaluated regional developments, factors that have damaged relations between the allies and developing ways of combating terrorism, the source said, but provided no further details.

Last week Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he would tell Tillerson during his visit that the two countries must repair damaged mutual trust. No dates have yet been confirmed for the Tillerson visit.

Relations have also been strained by Washington’s failure to extradite a U.S.-based Muslim cleric blamed by Turkey for a failed coup attempt against Erdogan in 2016. Washington says Ankara has not provided enough evidence for the extradition.

  • HighTide

    The US have no other choice but to make up with Turkey in order to avoid further encroachment by Russia, the latest friend of Turkey who meanwhile calls the shots in Syria. All other parties there have been sidelined. The prize for Putin is his continued navy home in the East Med.

  • Gold51

    America offers yet again Erdogan another chance before washing its hands of Turkey.
    Despot Erdogan has almost converted Turkey into a rogue state, with to much militery power, not fit to be a Nato member.
    Erdogan is killing civilians in the hope it may have killed the odd YPG fighter, creating more Syrian refugees in addition to those he paid ISIS to create.
    America should give all resources to the Kurds to defend themselves against aggressor… Erdogans.

  • Niko

    Why would turkey worry about a rag tag army on its border that has no chance militarily of causing any damage to Turkey? My view is that Turkey want to expand their territory through some nonsensical claim that they are worried about the threat of the Kurds on their border.

    Hopefully the US slaps the Turks back into place given the Kurds have been fighting for them against IS

    • ROC

      You hit the nail on the head, this is about land grabbing from Syria, nothing to do with YPG, something that this despised country seems to relish.If this idiot Mr Erdolf thinks he can wipe the YPG oh boy he has another thing coming,he just opened another front of years of conflict

  • Evergreen

    An interesting move.

