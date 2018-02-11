‘EU does not accept troops, guarantees, intervention rights in Cyprus solution’

Cyprus enjoys the full and unreserved support of all European bodies and political groups on the Cyprus problem, Cypriot MEP Lefteris Christoforou said.

In an interview to the Cyprus News Agency published on Sunday, Christoforou said that European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans, said during a meeting they recently had, that the EU cannot accept troops, guarantees or intervention rights of a foreign country in an EU member state as part of a settlement solution.

Iit has to be understood, Christoforou said, that that discussions and decisions taken at EU level “concern each and every one of us.”

“They affect our daily lives,” he says, adding that everyone should be aware that the large majority of legislation or policies implemented in Cyprus are in essence a result of decisions taken at European Parliament, the European Commission and European Council level.

I therefore believe that apart from developments in Cyprus the spotlight should be turned towards the EU as well, he said.

The Cypriot MEP rejected the notion that small countries cannot have a strong position in the EU.

“When you are truly there, when you do not leave an empty chair, when you fight your battles, you make friends, connections, you earn credibility with your positions, you make contacts, earn the trust of others, then even small Cyprus can achieve more sometimes than others,” he said.

Referring to a conversation he had after the recent presidential elections in Cyprus with European Commissioner President Jean – Claude Juncker : “he told me that the EU and the European Commission remain committed to support and help the Cyprus President, whom they trust to reach a solution of the Cyprus problem, provided of course, that Turkey’s intransigence eases.”

Christoforou also referred to a meeting he had with EU Commissioner Timmermans, who was also present at the Swiss resort Crans-Montana last summer during the Conference on Cyprus, pointing out that “he was clear that the EU cannot accept troops, guarantees and interventions rights from a foreign country in an EU member state.”

“We have the full and unreserved support not only of European bodies, but I believe of all political groups irrespective of parties or ideology and this is what is important,” he said.

“They support our government; they support the President of the Republic to fight in order to resolve our national problem,” he said.

The Cypriot MEP also referred to energy matters, noting that in his capacity as a member of the European Parliament Energy Committee he sees that Cyprus is now considered as an alternative on matters concerning the EU’s energy resources.

“On the part of the EU there is a strong feeling that they need to stop being dependent on the monopoly of Russian natural gas and they see Cyprus as a good way out.”

Christoforou also spoke of an ongoing discussion in the European Parliament on the taxation policy followed by different countries.

“We have truly fought battles in the European Parliament in our effort to persuade that it is every country’s sovereign right to manage its own taxation and all matters to do with its companies and that there should be no interventions or efforts for centralisation on the part of the EU,” he said.

“We are putting forward the right arguments and we will be able to prevent those who in essence want to stop countries such as Cyprus to act as financial centres or as centres attracting foreign investments.”

Christoforou, who is a member of the European Parliament’s Budget Committee, Energy Committee as well as the Committee on the Panama Papers, said that he is to run for another term in the European Elections of 2019.