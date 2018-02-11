Fined for hunting illegally

A 52-year-old was slapped with a €2,000 fine on Sunday after he was caught hunting in game reserve area in Akourdalia in Paphos.
He was caught by members of the Game and Fauna service.
By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.