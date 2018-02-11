Fined for hunting illegally

February 11th, 2018

Fined for hunting illegally

A 52-year-old was slapped with a €2,000 fine on Sunday after he was caught hunting in game reserve area in Akourdalia in Paphos.

He was caught by members of the Game and Fauna service.

  • GSP

    A ‘hunter’ acting illegally – not really news. What really would be news is if anybody actually paid their fines.

  • Bourne

    Good!

  • martin

    40 years to pay

  • almostbroke

    Was the fine paid forthwith ? If it wasent draw your own conclusions !

    • Paralimni

      totally agree

