Thousands at carnival parades

February 11th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Thousands at carnival parades

The big bad wolf made an appearance at the Aglandjia carnival parade (Christos Theodorides)

Thousands on Sunday attended the two carnival parades, one in Limassol, the other in Aglandjia, in Nicosia.

In Limassol, the King and Queen of the Limassol Carnival led the children’s parade on Sunday morning. Following the parade, a children’s party took place at the square of the old Limassol port, organised by the municipality and the Ports Authority. The main carnival parade is to take place next Sunday.

The Queen and King of the Limassol Carnival

Aglandjia too marked carnival festivities with its own parade on Kyreneia Avenue. This year’s theme was: ‘Earth-a colourful planet’. In the afternoon, participants and visitors were invited to attend an after-parade Latin party with dance performances, children’s activities, street food and beverages.

 

 

 

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close