Thousands at carnival parades

Thousands on Sunday attended the two carnival parades, one in Limassol, the other in Aglandjia, in Nicosia.

In Limassol, the King and Queen of the Limassol Carnival led the children’s parade on Sunday morning. Following the parade, a children’s party took place at the square of the old Limassol port, organised by the municipality and the Ports Authority. The main carnival parade is to take place next Sunday.

Aglandjia too marked carnival festivities with its own parade on Kyreneia Avenue. This year’s theme was: ‘Earth-a colourful planet’. In the afternoon, participants and visitors were invited to attend an after-parade Latin party with dance performances, children’s activities, street food and beverages.

