Turkey’s pro-Kurdish opposition elects new leaders

February 11th, 2018 Middle East, Turkey, World 14 comments

File photo: A supporter holds a poster with the photo of Selahattin Demirtas

Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish party elected new leaders on Sunday, at a congress that party officials said authorities had tried to stop by arresting hundreds of would-be attendees.

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) met to replace Selahattin Demirtas, its leader since June 2014 and the person who took it into parliament for the first time, as he is in jail facing charges of supporting terrorism and said he would not seek re-election.

The party unanimously elected Istanbul lawmaker Pervin Buldan and Deputy Co-Chairman Sezai Temelli, the only candidates, as the new leaders of the second-largest opposition party in Turkey’s parliament.

The party said delegates’ cars were stopped and they were subjected to frequent ID checks by police who detained around 500 people in the days leading up to the congress, attended by 32,000 members and supporters.

Former co-chair Serpil Kemalbay called the arrests “arbitrary” and said the government had tried to stop the congress “being held in a healthy way”.

The detentions were part of Turkey’s crackdown on those who oppose its operation against the YPG militia in northwestern Syria. Turkey considers the YPG an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and has detained some 600 people for protests or social media posts against the campaign.

“We will not be a part or accomplice of this dark and lawless period in Turkey’s history,” Buldan told the congress prior to her election.

“No matter how much they try to isolate us, no matter how much they try to discourage us by force and oppressive policies, we will rely on the spectacular strength of our rights and legitimacy that shines like the sun.”

Buldan’s husband was murdered in 1994, after the government said it had a list of businesspeople who were funding the PKK. The killer was never identified.

Former leader Demirtas faces up to 142 years in prison. He and other HDP members are accused of links to the PKK, which has waged a three-decade insurgency and is classed by Turkey, the United States and the European Union as a terrorist group. They deny the charges.

Under Turkish law, someone convicted of terrorism cannot be a member of a political party.

“I promise to continue to work with the new administration in the leadership of our new co-chairs to do all I can to fix all of our shortcomings, deficiencies and mistakes,” he said in a letter to the congress.

  • Ozay Mehmet

    This is the right way…parliament is the arena to solve the Kurdish problem ….not via PKK/PYD terrorism, but peaceful negotiations.

    • ROC

      laffs, sorry my friend but democracy does not exist in Turkey, you can throw bread crumbs at the Kurds but you hold the bread and your not sharing,

      • Ozay Mehmet

        How come this congress could take place then?

      • athessalonian

        Democracy is enshrined in Turkey’s Constitution. Unfortunately however it has been circumvented through the overextended “Emergency Measures Act” which in turn enables the President to rule by decree. I am confident that normalcy will return in due time.

        • ROC

          The coup was stage for this reason, do you really think that if any evidence was given to the USA they would have sent Gulen back to Turkey? think about it
          and what about the

          You telling within days all these below are guilty of anything???? and you think democracy will prevail in Turkey, not under Mr Erdolf it wont

          151,967

          dismissed*
          132,668

          detained
          64,358

          arrested
          3,003

          schools, dormitories and universities shut down
          5,822

          academics lost jobs****
          4,463

          judges, prosecutors dismissed**
          189

          media outlets shut down
          319

          • athessalonian

            If you have compelling evidence that the coup was staged, do share it.
            As far as the numbers you posted are concerned, they do not negate what I have written…

            • ROC

              Well lets look at it, you avoided why USA would not extridite a terrorist as Turkey said back to Turkey , why????? answer that. below is a extract maybe you care to explain this

              A majority view within NATO is that it is highly likely that president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, staged the failed coup against himself as a pretext for starting a purge against his critics and opponents.

              By KJETIL STORMARK

              • athessalonian

                I did not avoid anything. On the contrary, it is you who claimed that the coup was staged and failed to produce compelling evidence to support your claim. The excerpt you posted is unworthy speculation. Are you an adult?

                • ROC

                  Then you show me to the contrary that it was not stage? given you some evidence
                  Mr Erolf said Gulen was the instigator and leader of this coup then you answer me this the greatest power in the world, that fights terrorism every day, does not hand over a alleged terrorist on the say so of another Nato country.???? either your playing the fool or your dumb maybe you can tell me.

                  Its a known fact, that Hitler removed all his opponents to become a supreme leader and dictator, exactly what Erogan has done, the figures show in my post prove that.

                  Just so you understand something, JFK was said was assassination by a lone gunman, it the offical Gov’t record, But the world and the american people know full well thats not true, even if there is no compelling evidence ok.

                  Same as your Mr Erdolf there is enough circumstantial evidence to say it was staged

                  I’m open to your reply to show me now evidence it was not.

                  • athessalonian

                    The onus to produce evidence is upon the one who makes the claim. As such, an accused is considered to be innocent until proven guilty. And, you are the one who claimed that the coup was staged. You can always retract it…

                    • ROC

                      You’re playing silly games, because you know I am right and you dont have the guts to admit it,you just lost all credibility with me, your a a typical Turk that defend Turks even if they guilty, you should be ashamed of yourself,

                    • athessalonian

                      You are wrong on all counts.
                      a. I do not indulge in silly games and to the contrary I treated our discourse in all seriousness.
                      b. I am not Turkish. I am typical Greek.
                      c. I was not defending anyone but was discussing the state of democracy in Turkey.
                      d. I have no reason(s) to be ashamed about anything.
                      e. I do not think you are right in what you are claiming.
                      f. Why have I lost all, or even some, credibility with you? And how is this going to affect my future? Should I be concerned?

  • Gold51

    Hope the west takes serious stock at what Erdogan is doing in Turkey and to the surrounding region ie..
    Cyprus and Syria.!!
    Erdogan has completely taken control of everything in Turkey that could be a hindrance to his regime.
    The west must stop selling arms to Turkey.
    No place for turkey in Nato. Hes made a mockery of everything Nato stands for.
    Erdogans is totally out of control, Turks must surely remove him from power now.!

  • Niko

    This poor guys got no chance in Turkey. No room for democracy anymore. It’s Erdos way or to Jail he goes.

