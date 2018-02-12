Further arrest for Limassol murder

A 36-year-old Latvian arrested on Sunday in connection with the murder of Ernesto Leonides on Thursday in Limassol is expected to appear in court on Monday morning.

Police arrested the suspect when he was trying to leave the island from Paphos airport.

The suspect’s car had allegedly been used by three suspects both before and after the murder. He claims he lent it to a Georgian man, 28, against whom an arrest warrant was issued.

A second arrest warrant was issued against a 57-year-old man from Georgia, who was reportedly one of the two people who had lunch with the victim at a Germasoyia restaurant when he was killed. He left the scene after the shooting.

Two other people, a Latvian woman, 32, and a Russian man, 25, who is the brother of a man who as already detained, are wanted by police.

Two men, 25 and 24, are already in police custody.

According to the 25-year-old’s testimony the 32-year-old Latvian woman was instructed to take back the car used to transport the suspected killers of 47-year-old Leonides.

The car was found parked at a rental agency, authorities said on Saturday.

According to authorities, the car was identified at the rental agency managed by the 25-year-old suspect.

The car was taken to the Limassol police HQ for further examination.

On Friday, a court ordered the 25-year-old and 24-year-old Georgian man be remanded into custody for eight days.

Both suspects have denied their involvement in the murder of Leonides, and claim they were only transporting the three other suspects to lunch.

The two men have told authorities that they were at a restaurant next-door to the restaurant where the murder occurred and that once they heard the shouting and gunshots they attempted to flee on foot, leaving the car at the scene. The car was then picked up by a woman that worked at the rental agency.

However, the suspects’ stories regarding their abandonment of the scene did not match, according to CNA, with the first saying they left on foot and returned to their homes, and the other saying that they called the first suspect’s brother to pick them up.