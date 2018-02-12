Exhibition celebrates life

The Almyra Hotel in Paphos will host a group exhibition as of Saturday, to help raise funds for The Cyprus Association of Cancer Patients and Friends (PASYKAF).

The national exhibition of works by leading Cypriot and European artists, under the name Life, will remain at the hotel until February 28, when it will move to Limassol and then to Nicosia.

All art work within this collection has been donated to be sold with all proceeds going to PASYKAF. The exhibition will be opened by the mayor of Paphos Phedonas Phedonos and a drinks reception will follow.

Life

Group exhibition in support of PASYKAF. Opens February 17 at 7pm until February 28. Almyra Hotel, Paphos. Tel: 99-254491