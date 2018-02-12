Farage warns ‘Brexit betrayal’ would plunge UK into crisis

Farage warns ‘Brexit betrayal’ would plunge UK into crisis

The former leader of Britain's UK Independence Party, Nigel Farage, speaks in his Westminster office during an interview with Reuters, in London

If Prime Minister Theresa May allows Brexit to be watered down or halted by supporters of European Union membership, Britain will be thrust into its gravest constitutional crisis since World War Two, Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said.

Farage, who as Ukip leader convinced Prime Minister Theresa May’s predecessor, David Cameron, to call the Brexit referendum and then helped lead the campaign to leave the EU, said Brexit was now in danger of being scuttled by the establishment.

The 53-year-old former commodities trader cast May, who voted to stay in the EU, as “Theresa the appeaser” for giving in to Brussels on almost every element of Brexit negotiations and said Britain was being humiliated by the EU.

“The best-case scenario right now under our current pathetic leadership is Brexit in name only – that is about as good as it gets,” Farage told Reuters in his office a few metres from Westminster Abbey.

“At worst they are going to make us fight the whole thing again,” said Farage. “That is a significant betrayal of what many millions voted for.”

In the United Kingdom’s 2016 referendum, 51.9 per cent, or 17.4 million people, voted to leave the EU while 48.1 per cent, or 16.1 million, voted to stay.

Farage was once ridiculed by Cameron as the leader of a bunch of “fruitcakes and loonies and closet racists”. A supporter of US President Donald Trump, he revels – between jokes and cigarettes – in the role he played in what he calls the “Brexit revolution”.

File photo of workers walking through the More London business district with Tower Bridge seen behind in London

He dismissed worries from major banks such as Goldman Sachs that the City of London could lose business as a result of Brexit and cast the European Union as a doomed German-dominated experiment in European integration.

Since the referendum, supporters of EU membership have been exploring a range of legal and political methods to prevent what they see as a colossal historical mistake.

May, whose government and party is divided over Brexit, has just eight months to strike a withdrawal deal with the EU but insists Britain will leave at 2300 GMT on March 29, 2019.

Opponents of Brexit are trying to garner enough support in the lower house of parliament, the House of Commons, to block any possible withdrawal deal May brings back from Brussels in October.

“The real crunch point is ultimately going to be the meaningful vote in the House of Commons on whatever deal we get and that is the point at which it is not impossible to see this country plunged into a constitutional crisis,” Farage said.

“The chances of this being the case get higher with every week that goes by,” he said. “If the deal is rejected on a confidence motion, then you are looking at general elections or you are looking at another referendum.”

French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Donald Tusk have raised the prospect of Britain changing its mind on Brexit.

Among those who have called for Brexit to be halted are former Prime Minister Tony Blair, Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein and George Soros, who made a huge fortune by betting against the British pound in 1992.

Asked about the three, Farage laughed: “If I was drafting a horror movie of what remainers look like, well here they are.”

SOROS OR RUSSIA?

Trump, he said, was doing very well as president and described allegations of links to Moscow as hysteria.

“This Russia inquiry is one of the biggest hoaxes we have seen in our lifetimes,” Farage said, scoffing at claims about his own links to Russia or Russia’s supposed role in Brexit.

“It is complete and utter total complete rubbish,” he said. “I may have drunk a vodka once but I have never been to Russia.”

Farage said that instead of Russia, Soros should be investigated. The Hungarian-born billionaire’s foundations have pledged large sums to Best for Britain and other pro-EU groups.

“There does need to be an investigation into the extent that George Soros is undermining politics right across the Western world,” Farage said.

“This is the biggest political campaigning organisation the world has ever seen and most people are in denial about it.”

He dismissed criticism from some British commentators that accusing Soros of a conspiracy had shades of anti-Semitism: “What? We cant criticise the man because he happened to come from a Jewish background? He is not Jewish – he is an atheist.”

A Soros spokesman declined to comment on Farage’s remarks.

  • Alex

    No exchange of views in these comments, only bile and hate. It must be really stressful to be filled with so much mush in your head.

    Farage has been mostly correct for decades about the EU, despite Cameron , Mrs Maybe and other failures like Merkel, Hollande and Clegg, the people agreed with Farage. Not a bad effort for one person.

    Now let’s hear the track records of Gypsy Eyes and his cohorts on what they have ever achieved in their wee lives…….

    • EGB

      Let’s hear from Alex first, must be riveting if it makes Cameron, May, Hollande, Merkel and Clegg seem like complete failures and Farage some kind of godlike figure.

    • EGB

      Upvote by Monica – result!

  • NuffSaid

    Plunge Britain into crisis? Farage has already managed that with the pointless Brexit referendum.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    “If I was drafting a horror movie of what Brexiteers looks like, well the picture.of Farrage heading this article would be it”

    It can also double for depicting how gormless the typical Brexiteer is!

  • Samting

    Why would any one give Farage any voice-space. He’s a nobody.

    • Monica

      A ‘nobody’ who gave 17.4 million (and increasing) a voice !

      • NuffSaid

        Decreasing rapidly Monica, get your head out of the sand.

        • Monica

          You must be standing on yours 😉

          • EGB

            Which would mean what exactly?

      • EGB

        Please enlighten us about how the power of a populist (like Hitler) is automatically a good thing.

  • cyprus observer

    Muppet

  • Evergreen

    He needs an immediate personality transplant. An over-due case.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      The presumes he has a personality in the first place.

  • silent one

    Theresa the appeaser = Theresa the Traitor, there you go fixed it.

    I say TRAITOR because “The great repeal bill” is nothing more than a Trojan Horse without the horse. Transplanting EU LAW into English Law IS an act of TREASON. Once EU LAW is transplanted it becomes UK LAW and can not be ignored. My prediction is they (TRAITORS) will not repeal EU LAW but repeal English law, that is because they are TRAITORS.

    Brexit no exit.

    All this is going on whilst the UK has signed up to the EU ARMY.

    • cyprus observer

      British Law, please…

    • NuffSaid

      Gold51 what are you babbling about again?

      • Gipsy Eyes

        Has Gold51 changed ID?
        Was wondering what happened to him all day yesterday.

        • Gold51

          I’m right hear GE. Dont worry.
          Well…What can i say. Everyone is entitled to thier opinions and thoughts on the matter.
          Simply I agree with Farrage as a staunch Brexiter.
          EU I believe is not the place for the UK, at least not in its current unfair format.
          Its in serious need of restructuring with many reforms.
          David Cameron tried to advice EUs self declared generals, as expected they simply snuffed him. Angela Merkel managed to highlite many of the serious problems that worries the Brits.
          Had Cameron come back with agreed major reform nessassery with less cost to UK tax payers, I would have voted “remain”.!!
          However in its current format and future outlook.! Well they can shuff it all and the quicker we are out of it, the better .

          • EGB

            Cameron was snuffed? Who did they replace him with? Maybe this explains everything.

            • Gold51

              I think Farrage should be negotiating Brexit. It will be over in one afternoon, so we can move on to more interesting matters like running the UK.

              • EGB

                17.4 million people did not vote Farage so that would be undemocratic, no?

    • Gipsy Eyes

      Are the words written in capitals you shouting them out. Hardly conducive to your name “silent one”!

    • EGB

      EU Law has to to transcribed into UK Law before it can be amended or repealed, there is not enough time to do it any other way. This fact is accepted by everyone from the most pro-Brexiteer to the most adamant Remainer, but not you it seems.

  • Costas

    pat yourself on the back Nigel

    • Louis

      With an extremely sharp axe?

