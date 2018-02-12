First instalment of Cyprus File coming in April

The first two volumes of the Cyprus File – the archives of the Greek parliament’s inquiry into the 1974 coup – will be published in mid-April, House President Demetris Syllouris said on Monday.

Following a recent meeting with his Greek counterpart Nikos Voutsis, Syllouris said it was agreed that the publication of the rest of the volumes will follow at regular intervals. In total, between 12 and 13 volumes are expected to be published, all before the end of this year.

It was decided, he said, that the material will be published as is, without any syntax or verbal correction, and in chronological order.

The material will also be available to the public online.

An additional protocol was signed for access to be given to additional materials located in the archives of the Greek parliament that are not included in the Cyprus File, Syllouris said.

He added that it is believed there is also material concerning the case in the possession of private individuals in Greece and Cyprus, he said.

Syllouris did not rule out the possibility of material also being in the possession of the Greek foreign affairs ministry, the Greek defence ministry and secret services. At the moment, he said, actions are also being taken in other countries to retrieve material.

“This effort will continue even though it is not easy,” Syllouris said.

Soon, he said, researchers will be asked to present the material to the House.

The 134 files making up the Cyprus File were delivered to the House last July after the Greek parliament unanimously approved the handover, following repeated requests over the years that were rejected.

The material was collected during an investigation into the events that lead to the 1974 invasion carried out between 1986 and 1988. The inquiry heard testimony from 86 witnesses and the minutes of its sessions run close to 21,000 pages.