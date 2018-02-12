Italy monitoring developments around Saipem 12000 (updated)

February 12th, 2018 Cyprus, featured 67 comments

Italy monitoring developments around Saipem 12000 (updated)

The Italian foreign ministry said on Monday it is monitoring the harassment of energy giant ENI’s drillship Saipem 12,000 by Turkish navy vessels and is pursuing “all possible diplomatic steps to resolve the issue”.

According to the Italian News Agency Ansa, Italy’s foreign ministry said it is following the case “at the highest levels” and that is in contact with the Italian embassies in Turkey and Cyprus while pursuing “all possible diplomatic steps to resolve the issue”.

The government continued consultations to resolve the incident without escalating tensions. Government Spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said on Monday that he expected that there would be results within the day.

The Greek foreign ministry earlier congratulated the Cypriot government for its “sober attitude” and called on Turkey to refrain from “committing further acts of unlawful interference and to comply with its obligations under international law”.

Turkey’s provocative behaviour, it said, is not in line with the behaviour of a candidate country for EU membership. This behaviour is indicative of the intentions of Turkey on the Cyprus problem, the ministry said.

Cyprus’ stance, it said, “confirms its role as a pillar of stability in the Eastern Mediterranean”.

An official from the ENI’s headquarters in Italy was expected to arrive in Cyprus on Monday.

The Saipem 12000, which was on its way to the Cuttlefish (Soupia) location in Block 3 of the island’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), was told to stay put by the Italian oil giant after harassment on Friday by Turkish warships that reportedly ordered the captain to change course. The vessel’s status, according to live ship-monitoring website marinetraffic.com, continues to be ‘restricted manoeuvrability’.

While the government is trying to resolve the matter, Turkey appears to be unwilling to budge.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Sunday criticised Cyprus for continuing “its unilateral hydrocarbon-related activities in the Eastern Mediterranean” and said that Turkey would continue to protect its own interests.

These activities were “in disregard of the inalienable rights on natural resources of the Turkish Cypriot people, who are the co-owners of the island,” the Turkish foreign ministry said.

It also said that sole responsibility for any situation that could arise as a consequence falls on the Greek Cypriot side.

Meanwhile, former vice-admiral of the Turkish navy, Cem Gurdeniz said in an interview to Turkish daily Milliyet on Sunday that Cyprus is testing Turkey’s patience in the Eastern Mediterranean and that the harassment is a serious demonstration of the power of the Turkish fleet.

Turkey has in the 21st century strengthened its navy, he said, and will not budge on this matter.

“These moves of the Greek Cypriot side and Greece are testing the patience and the possible reaction of Turkey,” Gurdeniz said. If Turkey backs down on this issue, he said, it will give the impression that it will do so on other matters.

He added that the two countries have taken the opportunity now that Turkey’s attention is focused on its operations in southern Syria.

He said that whenever Greece and Cyprus acted with opportunism, they suffered significant territorial losses and gave as an example the “Cyprus peace operation” (the 1974 invasion).

According to the retired vice-admiral, “their objective is to bring Turkey to other states in the Eastern Mediterranean region to confine it to Antalya and the bay of Alexandreta but also to use the natural wealth of the Eastern Mediterranean from the countries they want”.

“But in the 21st century Turkey has strengthened its navy will not allow this, it will not retreat,” Gurdeniz said.

He added that the Greek Cypriots are testing Turkey’s patience in the eastern Mediterranean by placing their confidence in Italy, but that Turkey is seriously flexing its muscles by keeping a hold on the Saipem in the Eastern Mediterranean.

President Nicos Anastasiades said on Sunday the government was taking all necessary diplomatic steps to resolve the issue peacefully and avoid an escalation.

He said that the government was keeping its calm to avoid any crisis, while it was taking those diplomatic steps necessary so that the “Republic of Cyprus’ sovereign rights can be respected”.

The Saipem 12000 had set off from Block 6, off the south-west coast on Friday, a day after ENI announced promising gas finds at the Calypso plot, but was intercepted by Turkish warships.

Print Friendly
  • Vaso

    “Turkey has in the 21st century strengthened its navy, he said, and will not budge on this matter.” A threat if every i saw one! Turkey only resolves their international problems with threats and aggression! Their history is littered with millions of deaths at their hands!

  • Niko

    Where did this Turkish guy go to school?

    What a statement :-):
    “It also said that sole responsibility for any situation that could arise as a consequence falls on the Greek Cypriot side”

    “He added that the two countries have taken the opportunity now that Turkey’s attention is focused on its operations in southern Syria.”
    Am I missing something or was exploratory drilling/licensing not happened prior to the Turks invading Syria? These guys are real dummies not even worth commenting on. I guess that’s why EU got fed up of these dictator clowns.

  • mongasz

    the savages of the sultanate are upset since they realised they invaded the wrong part of CY –

  • MountainMan

    In the present climate in Turkey this Former vice-admiral has to ensure that he keeps his freedom and pension.

  • Matt

    Typical Turkish behaviour – belligerent, aggressive and greedy. Turkey is an increasingly isolated country with no respect for international law or diplomacy. The Republic of Cyprus has every right to explore and drill for gas in its waters and has signed agreements with neighbouring countries to do so. Once the war mongers have pulled their illegal troops out of Cyprus, sent back their illegal settlers and returned stolen property, then they can sit down and discuss the search for oil in the Eastern Mediterranean with the Republic of Cyprus. Until then, they can bark all they like – any gas extracted belongs to Cyprus and all Cypriots not Turkey.

    • Kuruova

      The GC’s are overstepping their mark and Turkey is putting them in their place. Unless an agreement with TC’s the co-owners of Cyprus is agreed then such adventures by the GC’s are best put on hold.

  • alexander reutersward

    I dont think Turkey has any rights to any of the gas (if it ever is profitable to extract it).

    I do also think that the North needs to settle an agreement with the south if they want any potential benefit fromm the gas.

    • HighTide

      Turkey has its continental shelf to protect that is overlapping with parts of Cyprus’ self declared EEZ. Furthermore, it has a bilateral agreement with the TRNC to act on North Cyprus’ behalf with regard to Turkish Cypriots’ joint rights on the island.
      As you well know, settlement attempts have been unsuccessful, hence the present situation will simmer on.

      • Vaso

        TRNC is not recognised by anyone (apart from your motherland)! You keep making the same mistake over and over again!

        • HighTide

          You make me laugh. Recognition is irrelevant. Power and possession count.

          • Vaso

            So you say! That’s just one big joke! But i suppose you have to keep up the charade!

      • Niko

        Turkeys continental shelf off the waters of Cyprus to Protect!!!!!
        If you believe this BS that contradicts International rules that are followed by most countries then you are as brainwashed as the Turks.

    • Kuruova

      Yes an agreed settlement which the GC’s are not interested in hence the collapse of the Crans talks.

  • “Greek Cypriots are testing Turkey’s patience.” The headline says it all…. there is no such thing as a self-governing Turkish Cypriot territory. Northern Cyprus is already part of Turkey and Turkey feels entitled to pillage Cypriot resources. Ethnic cleansing of Turkish Cypriots is almost complete. “Settlement” will simply be the next step in Turkey’s long-term plan to ethnically cleanse the entire island of Cypriots. After Cyprus is completely Turkified, Erdoğan and Çavuşoğlu will have a bridgehead to spearhead the total Islamisation of the European Union.

    I have stated for a long time in the CM comments section that Turkey expects economic pay-back for the approximately €500 million per annum it has expended in “protecting” Turkish Cypriots with its huge military occupation force. Turkey is rapidly running out of patience that its multi-billion Lira investment is not yielding the expected returns.

    • HighTide

      The TRNC and Turkey have a bilateral agreement that allows Turkey to act on behalf of North Cypriot interests in the joint ownership of Cyprus, in addition to its legally valid guarantor position.
      Turkish subsidies for the TRNC amount to less than 0.1% of its annual state budget, no decisive point for anything. The cost of the Turkish army in Cyprus is about the same as if they were camped on the mainland. You got all the wrong reasons.

    • Kuruova

      So that’s the latest talks in the cafes!

  • Gold51

    I heard oil has been discovered in Limassol……What if true.? Does that belong to Turkey. It seems Turkey owns everything small state Cyprus has. What a selfish overrated Nation Turkey has become.
    Erdogan Went a bit to far in Syria.
    Kurds in Syria are giving Erdogan a run for his money, may well comes out with Zero….may even be pushed back well past Turkeys boarder.
    I heard Kurds are being rearmed with more suitable equipment, already on its way.

    • Paul Smith

      ROC, you seem to have logged on as ‘Gold51’. Get a grip.

    • HighTide

      No need for Limassol olive oil here. Our stuff is better.

    • Kuruova

      The other way to look at this is that for the first time Turkey is throwing away the shackles and doing what is right for their interests instead of the interests of others. I guess you’ll just need to get used to it.

  • Murganzo

    Too many brain-dead nationalists puffing their chests out on this discussion without rationally discussing the article. So here we go and I’ll try and give my pennies worth on this.

    Firstly, it is unlikely any natural gas/oil discoveries will be monetised until after their is a solution to the Cyprus problem; Turkey quite simply will not allow this and Anastasiades knows this. So what is going to happen next? Well, Cyprus will continue with its exploration unabated (and quite legitimately), Turkey will harass but not do much else. Once it is felt there are enough significant discoveries in the area to make things commercially viable the powers that be will start to put real pressure on the parties concerned to come to an accomodation, whether that be a solution or otherwise.

    However, if Turkey as per the threats of the Naval Commander in this article, starts to carry them out it will create a crisis. Its not the Cypriot navy they will attack as they don’t have one, but Western ships prospecting and that will change everything and I suspect to Turkey’s detriment.

    • Paul Smith

      You seem to have missed a large gap in this saga. The idea is to monetize as soon as possible, in fact, the creation of a ‘special fund’ for Turkish Cypriots was mooted years ago. This project is underway to make money, otherwise, it would be pointless. ENI – TOTAL are hardly going to wait for a Cyprus solution before they cash in on plots they have paid for are they?

      • Murganzo

        Paul, I agree monetising is the whole objective but it is not going to happen if Ankara says otherwise, they are likely to carry out their threats; as I say, it will require a solution to the Cyprob before that happens otherwise we are likely to have another conflict in the area.

        • Paul Smith

          Indeed. Turkey will win either way by getting a slice of the gas revenue through a concession from the Greek Cypriots, or forcibly halting the entire endeavour. A new approach is needed by the Foreign Ministry, or this situation will just go round in circles without progress. (See. ‘Cyprus Problem’ )

          • Kuruova

            That new approach was tried by the TC’s at Crans but the GC’s clearly showed they were not interested. The bottom line is that if the GC’s want to make a worthwhile profit it will have to be with Turkey as a stakeholder within the resources around the island and that will only happen once a settlement is agreed on Cyprus.

      • HighTide

        Quick monetizing is not easily possible. So far, the viability of extraction has not been established, the global market price is down, much larger deposits are exploited elsewhere and the issue of transport is not resolved. It’s just a gamble. Only a small portion of exploratory works by multinationals turn into bonanzas.

  • Dynosavros

    Keep this guy ready to make his statement again after 22 of this month.

  • ROC

    Bullies thats all Turkey is, like ants only their numbers give them the strength ,if Cyprus was on the same ratio as Turkey Cyprus would wipe floor with them, just as proven it take 5 Turk pilots to every one Greek pilot, they are a vile despicable country despised by all,

    • The True Cypriot

      Name me one member of the security council that is not a bully?

      Take your pick, Bozo.

      The Turks have more power than Greece – get used to it.

      • ROC

        Turko is the most despised country, look around its borders alone, look at the fights outside of Turkey and within, look how its own people have had enough hence the coup.

        Your a country that has no concept of diplomacy and democracy country

        • The True Cypriot

          Really Bozo?

          Racism is eating you alive.

          How many Turkish kebab shops and deli’s do you visit in London?

          Bozo

          • ROC

            Well when I do visit the UK I avoid all the Turk kebabs because the use horse meat and cat meat, I tend to goto the nice friendly Kurdish ones., hope that answers your question.

    • Paul Smith

      All things considered – You seem to know nothing about politics, foreign affairs, history, culture, books, etc. You spout insults and derogatory comments about Turkey ad nauseam. There is no depth (or point) your rants that litter every corner of the Cyprus Mail comments sections. It is all guff, and probably turns many people off from sharing their own informed or interesting opinions. I truly believe your behaviour here constitutes a great disservice to the Greek Cypriot community and that is a shame.

      • Neroli

        He should have been deleted by now- where is the moderator?

        • HighTide

          He was banned several times, but keeps on popping back. CM gave up on him, so did I by blocking.

      • SuzieQ

        You’re right. When I see ROC has commented, I proceed to the next article and possibly miss a lot of informed commentator’s views.

    • GrouseMaster

      Typical Greek Cypriot statement, you people will never learn.
      Stop crying and drink your frappe, ride your donkey, smoke your cigarette, cook your pork & realise your place on this planet.

    • Kuruova

      In a way I respect the likes of you and Stanlio as you both do not pretend and shy away from showing your true feelings towards the TC’s. You show the true face of the majority of GC’s towards the TC’s (let’s not pretend your hatred is aimed at just Turkey) and this acts as a bottom line reality check for all of us TC’s. Keep up the good work.

  • Tas

    Provocative actions what about Turkey’s in Greece airspace and waters what about their actions in Syria. The GC said they will share the funds with the TC the problem is that Turkey wants a slice of the pie and they are using the TC name as an excuse to harass these companies.

    • ROC

      Cyprus made a bad choice , they should have choosen a USA drilling company, then would have been interesting to see Turkey backside pucker .

      • Paul Smith

        Odd comment, considering Turkey has continually called the shots with America. You should look at the situation in Syria, Turkey are hardly working with -or taking orders from Washington – are they?

        • ROC

          Really, is that why they not released Gulen to Turkey and refused to supply them with the patriot missiles,,, give me a break??????

          And you think that the USA,RussianSyrias are not looking after the Syria Kurd’s with arms.

          Mate do some research and your see Turkey is hated by all

          • Paul Smith

            You should be Foreign Minister, you seem to have a unique grasp of regional and international politics 😉

            • The True Cypriot

              The Greeks have “high calibre” people!!

          • The True Cypriot

            When Turkey floods Greece with refugees this summer, go whining to Trump.

            Bozo

            • ROC

              read the article in CM about refuges and your see how I called Turkey whores itself by the back of refugees and you just proven my point, Thank for admitting that

            • On a different note, why does turkey say that the oil & gas belongs to the whole island which includes the turkish cypriots,but the property that belongs to the greek cypriots on the northern side are not allowed to sell, live or work there, but the cypriot government gives the turkish cypriots money, free education at private schools, also they can work and live here, sell there property.
              The only solution is to give ALL cypriot’s compensation that has lost property and the right to sell, then ALL cypriot’s share the oil & gas…….. problem solved

  • sayitasyouseeit

    Greek Cypriots are testing Turkey’s patience = something tells me Turkey will not pass the test
    LOL

    • The True Cypriot

      Another “smart” poster who will whine when Turkey reacts as it has said it will do.

      LOL.

  • The True Cypriot

    I have been predicting a spat over this issue for years.

    The Greeks and GCs want to provoke a Turkish reaction against the ships/companies of other countries that they have signed “deals” with. Their ploy is so obvious to see.

    By provoking Turkey, they hope to get a reaction that will draw others into the Cyprus dispute.

    In reality, the companies will back off and the GCs will go whining to the UN/EU.

    And on it goes – its all part of the GC plan to maintain the status quo.

    • Dynosavros

      Or maybe this case will be ended same way Ozal did when Greece said ok you want a war lets have one.Do you remember what Ozal did. ?

      • Kuruova

        Reminds us all, what did he do?

  • turkishcypriot

    Greek Cypriots must stop with their stupid actions before it is too late. When are they going to learn their lesson. EU is not with you on this one. You are on your own.

    • ROC

      go and live in Turkey, and when you see that your gob is sealed and your human right taken away from you, then you might learn something about this Vile despicable country

      • The True Cypriot

        Turks are moving to Cyprus, bozo.

        • ROC

          Turks have already bent over the indigenous Tcs, hope your happy now

          • The True Cypriot

            Turks occupy Girne – increasingly richer ones too.

            Russians own Limassol.

            One is a guarantor – the other is not.

            Bozo.

            • Evergreen

              I do nt know why this commentator writes without thinking. Unfortunately Limassol is full of russians and mostly are cyoriot citizens.

              • The True Cypriot

                Are you talking about ROC, or me?

                If you are talking about ROC, he just hates Turks.

                Me?

                I just expose his racism and general stupidity.

                He is a bozo.

                • ROC

                  all you exposed is yourself in the park, you muppet

              • ROC

                If I had a choice of rich Russians as to murderers and pedos, I know who I would want to live next too. get my drift evergreen?????

  • Paul Smith

    President Nicos Anastasiades should write a very strongly worded letter to someone.

    • The True Cypriot

      Nothing will happen – Turkey has stopped the Italians and the Greeks will now whine to all and sundry.

      Oh, but they cannot wait to start “talks” again.

      Get the hypocrisy yet?

      When you all understand the Greek games, you will understand why 1974 occurred and why Cyprus has been divided ever since.

      I am staggered that the EU/UN cannot see through this GC nonsense.

      The EU did warn the GCs to avoid stirring up this issue and the EU are quiet, as usual.

      If the Greeks persist with this game, I think Turkey will retaliate by opening the border floodgates to the refugees again. Its not a single or binary issue.

      You do something that annoys us, we will do likewise.

      Action = Reaction

      Our Greek neighbours need to understand that.

      • Frustrated

        All presidents from Makarios to the present incumbent have never understood or taken into consideration how realpolitik works. That’s why the GC ‘side’ is in perpetual turmoil, always on the back foot and only reliant on puerile rhetoric.

        Pitiful.

        • Kuruova

          I think they understood about politics but unfortunately the GC false determination that Cyprus is theirs and theirs alone is the Achilles heel for any GC politician. None has ever had the courage to make a stance against their ‘Achilles heel’ as they do not want to go down in history as forever kissing goodbye the notion that Cyprus is a Helenic / Greek island as they will forever be condemned to hell by the men in black and the rest of the Hellenic nation. They think they are in a win win situation so from their point of view why change it.

    • Evergreen

      Unfortunately so.

    • Kuruova

      That is exactly it. Just proves the GC’s are not interested in a solution. They pretend go along with talks and at the last minute when a ‘solution’ looks close the GC’s suddenly find a motive a sorry excuse to back out. The whole world knows their games, the EU knows it but then it’s in the interests of the EU to use the GC’s as a pawn, a trojan horse, a blunt tool against Turkey.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close