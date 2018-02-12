Italy monitoring developments around Saipem 12000 (updated)

The Italian foreign ministry said on Monday it is monitoring the harassment of energy giant ENI’s drillship Saipem 12,000 by Turkish navy vessels and is pursuing “all possible diplomatic steps to resolve the issue”.

According to the Italian News Agency Ansa, Italy’s foreign ministry said it is following the case “at the highest levels” and that is in contact with the Italian embassies in Turkey and Cyprus while pursuing “all possible diplomatic steps to resolve the issue”.

The government continued consultations to resolve the incident without escalating tensions. Government Spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said on Monday that he expected that there would be results within the day.

The Greek foreign ministry earlier congratulated the Cypriot government for its “sober attitude” and called on Turkey to refrain from “committing further acts of unlawful interference and to comply with its obligations under international law”.

Turkey’s provocative behaviour, it said, is not in line with the behaviour of a candidate country for EU membership. This behaviour is indicative of the intentions of Turkey on the Cyprus problem, the ministry said.

Cyprus’ stance, it said, “confirms its role as a pillar of stability in the Eastern Mediterranean”.

An official from the ENI’s headquarters in Italy was expected to arrive in Cyprus on Monday.

The Saipem 12000, which was on its way to the Cuttlefish (Soupia) location in Block 3 of the island’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), was told to stay put by the Italian oil giant after harassment on Friday by Turkish warships that reportedly ordered the captain to change course. The vessel’s status, according to live ship-monitoring website marinetraffic.com, continues to be ‘restricted manoeuvrability’.

While the government is trying to resolve the matter, Turkey appears to be unwilling to budge.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Sunday criticised Cyprus for continuing “its unilateral hydrocarbon-related activities in the Eastern Mediterranean” and said that Turkey would continue to protect its own interests.

These activities were “in disregard of the inalienable rights on natural resources of the Turkish Cypriot people, who are the co-owners of the island,” the Turkish foreign ministry said.

It also said that sole responsibility for any situation that could arise as a consequence falls on the Greek Cypriot side.

Meanwhile, former vice-admiral of the Turkish navy, Cem Gurdeniz said in an interview to Turkish daily Milliyet on Sunday that Cyprus is testing Turkey’s patience in the Eastern Mediterranean and that the harassment is a serious demonstration of the power of the Turkish fleet.

Turkey has in the 21st century strengthened its navy, he said, and will not budge on this matter.

“These moves of the Greek Cypriot side and Greece are testing the patience and the possible reaction of Turkey,” Gurdeniz said. If Turkey backs down on this issue, he said, it will give the impression that it will do so on other matters.

He added that the two countries have taken the opportunity now that Turkey’s attention is focused on its operations in southern Syria.

He said that whenever Greece and Cyprus acted with opportunism, they suffered significant territorial losses and gave as an example the “Cyprus peace operation” (the 1974 invasion).

According to the retired vice-admiral, “their objective is to bring Turkey to other states in the Eastern Mediterranean region to confine it to Antalya and the bay of Alexandreta but also to use the natural wealth of the Eastern Mediterranean from the countries they want”.

“But in the 21st century Turkey has strengthened its navy will not allow this, it will not retreat,” Gurdeniz said.

He added that the Greek Cypriots are testing Turkey’s patience in the eastern Mediterranean by placing their confidence in Italy, but that Turkey is seriously flexing its muscles by keeping a hold on the Saipem in the Eastern Mediterranean.

President Nicos Anastasiades said on Sunday the government was taking all necessary diplomatic steps to resolve the issue peacefully and avoid an escalation.

He said that the government was keeping its calm to avoid any crisis, while it was taking those diplomatic steps necessary so that the “Republic of Cyprus’ sovereign rights can be respected”.

The Saipem 12000 had set off from Block 6, off the south-west coast on Friday, a day after ENI announced promising gas finds at the Calypso plot, but was intercepted by Turkish warships.