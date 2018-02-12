House discusses grave transfer charges

The House interior committee on Monday discussed the issue of charges for graves in community cemeteries.

Disy MP Mariella Aristidou brought up the matter of people who are interested in transferring dead bodies from another community so that they can visit more easily, but prices vary greatly from one cemetery to another.

“A community may charge €200 or €300 or even €600, while other communities charge several thousand euros, even exceeding €5,000,” she said.

In particular, she mentioned a complaint from a family in the Paphos region that was asked for more than €5,000 for the transfer of a body.

While complaints were made by Greek Cypriots, foreigners who are permanent residents of Cyprus choosing to bury their relatives in Cyprus have also reported the problem, she added.

Aristidou said costing by community councils is based on the amount of land and also maintenance, however, some communities far exceed this cost.

She stressed there is a need to find a need to find a solution of the problem and asked the committee to look into the matter in detail ‘to help these people, who have the need to be near their dead’.