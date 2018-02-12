House discusses updating language on disabilities

February 12th, 2018 Cyprus 2 comments

House discusses updating language on disabilities

Stella Kyriakidou

The law on ‘mentally retarded’ persons prepared 30 years ago should be renamed with the term ‘mental disabilities’, parliament’s human rights committee heard on Monday.

In the first session after a long break due to the presidential elections, committee chairwoman Stella Kyriakidou told MPs the current term is outdated.

Akel MP Skevi Koukouma said talking about the name was simply a face value improvement while the ‘real problems of these people are left on the sidelines’.

“We recognise the importance of this change but the problems people with disabilities face are many,” she said.

Nonetheless, Kyriakidou added ‘we don’t believe changing the term will modernise the entire legislation’, but it is a first step.

“A new bill which modernises all matters concerning people with mental disabilities should be prepared,” she said.

According to Kyriakidou, a bill had been prepared in 2011 and submitted to the committee, but it was withdrawn for reasons not disclosed during the session.

“We are in 2018 and the bill, which should have been completed in 2011 and 2012, has been left in limbo by the government and no one is bothering with the essence of the matter, which concerns the legal capacity of people with mental disabilities,” Koukouma said.

The matter is set to be discussed again in April.

Print Friendly
  • Cydee

    Such a vile, 20th-century description of someone with mental-health issues.
    You cannot be seen as a leading, educated country if you still use these terms in your hospital system.

    • Evergreen

      True.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close