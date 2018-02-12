Late drama sees Apoel, Apollon move clear at the top

Apoel and Apollon moved clear of the chasing pack following the weekend results in the Cyprus football championship as goals in added time clinched them the three points against Pafos FC and AEK repectively.

Anorthosis moved into third place following their win against lowly Olympiakos while Omonia continued their upward surge with a comfortable 3-0 win against Aris.

Apollon’s winter signing, Serbian Sasa Markovic was the hero for the Limassol side as he managed to break the deadlock in added time after coming on for Fotis Papoullis six minutes from the end.

Markovic beat AEK goalkeeper Pablo with a well struck free-kick from just outside the penalty area while in the fifth minute of added time, with AEK committing players forward in search of the equaliser, another substitute Emilio Zelaya made sure of the points beating Pablo from close range.

It was no more than the Limassol side deserved after dominating play and the result keeps them within two points of leaders Apoel.

The champions were on course for a comfortable win against Pafos FC after taking a two-goal lead early in the second half through Ghayas Zahid and Guilerme Delattorre.

But they were guilty of some sloppy finishing and this allowed Pafos to hit back through their French striker Kevin Berigaud who beat Apoel keeper Perez twice in the space of 15 minutes to level the score with 10 minutes to go.

Apoel were dealt a further blow as a few minutes later they were forced to play with 10 men after Roberto Lago was forced to limp off injured with Apoel having already used all three substitutes.

Despite this they still managed to press forward and they were rewarded when de Souza was first to react to a poor clearance and slid the ball past Pafos keeper Koprivec in the final minute of added time.

Anorthosis moved into third place after defeating relegation-threatened Olympiakos 3-0. Their January signing Michal Duric grabbed a brace in the final 15 minutes of the first half while Danijel Pranjic added a third late on.

Omonia had few problems in their 3-0 win over Aris.

Luca Vyndra, Rafa Lopes and new signing Theophilos Solomon were the scorers for the Nicosia team who leapfrogged AEL into fifth place.

Aris remain rooted in 13th place, a position that will automatically lead them into the second division along with already-relegated Ethnikos Achnas.

Ermis Aradippou had to come from behind to defeat Nea Salamina 2-1 with Yaroslav Martynyuk grabbing the winner midway in the second half, while in the final weekend game Doxa hit four past already relegated Ethnikos Achnas.

Alki Oroklinis hots AEL in the final match of the round on Monday evening.