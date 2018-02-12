Love is in the air at Red Music Stage

If you haven’t got a plan yet for Valentine’s Day then how about going to see Greek singer Yiannis Kotsiras in a very romantic scene where the lights will be dimmed and the music will speak the language of love.

Kotsiras, who will spend the day dedicated to love at Red Music Stage in Nicosia – instead of with his partner and their son – started his musical career in 1990 singing Greek folk songs and released his first album in 1996.

He is the youngest singer to have performed Aksion Esti, a series of poems by Odysseas Elytis put to music by Mikis Theodorakis – a performance that Greek singers seek like actors do the role of Hamlet. Among his long-line of successes is his he performance of the song, ‘Pass the Flame’, that accompanied the Olympic flame from its initial lighting in Ancient Olympia in Athens to the countries that would take part in the games until it reached back home in 2004.

But for true fans, these facts don’t matter as much as them knowing that his classic hits, such as ‘To Tsigaro’ and ‘Filakas Angelos’, will always be among the songs in his programme.

Yiannis Kotsiras

Live performance by the Greek singer. February 14. Red Music Stage, Nicosia. 9.30pm. €20/25. Tel: 22-767711