Minister of education to sign MoU during Tbilisi visit

Minister of Education Costas Kadis is paying an official visit to Tbilisi, where he is expected to sign Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) in the fields of Education and Culture with his Georgian counterparts.

According to an official announcement, Kadis departed on Sunday for Tbilisi, following the invitation of the Minister of Education and Science Mikhail Chkhenkeli.

During his visit, the minister will also visit the Tbilisi State University and the Institute of Classical, Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies.