Saudi Arabia set to open embassy in Nicosia

The cabinet is set to approve in its next meeting the opening of an embassy of Saudi Arabia in Cyprus, it was reported on Monday.

According to daily Politis, Saudi Arabia officially filed a request to the government for the opening of an embassy in Nicosia, which is to be discussed in the upcoming cabinet meeting. The answer is expected to be positive.

The request, the daily said, follows the official visit of President Nicos Anastasiades to Riyadh last month. It was the first official visit of a Cypriot president to Saudi Arabia since the establishment of the Republic in 1960.

At the moment Saudi Arabia is represented in Cyprus through its ambassador to Athens. Cyprus opened an embassy in Saudi Arabia in 2015.

During Anastasiades’ visit to Riyadh, the two countries signed a number of bilateral agreements including the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of tax evasion.

A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed on political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries.