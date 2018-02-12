Say it with jazz this Valentine’s Day

It’s all go for roses, chocolates, lingerie and more stuffed bears than a taxidermist’s fantasy this week, as partners across the island rush to find the perfect gift for the big day. However, according to a recent article in Huffpost which details what the coupled-up really, really crave this February 14, the one thing everyone’s after is a spot more togetherness – just the two of you, falling back in love. So if the love of your life means much more to you than a box of Milk Tray and an evening of Netflix, why not treat them to a well-planned evening of jazzily romantic delight this Wednesday?

Paphos is gearing up for a jazzy Valentine’s Day, with an evening of classic tunes down at Technopolis 20. Whisk your loved one off for a night to remember with Unforgettable Love Songs from The Steppin’ Out Jazz Trio: lead vocalist Alice Ayvazian, classically trained clarinettist Konstantinos Efraimidis, and jazz pianist Dimitris Miaris. The event promises “a romantic atmosphere” and “timeless jazz standards with love as their central theme.” When I Fall In Love, Fly Me to the Moon and all the jazzy classics will have you falling back in love with the girl you first met: a perfect opportunity to show your partner that As Time Goes By, she’s still your Funny Valentine… which is, coincidentally, the name of a second event…

In the capital, romance is both in the air and on the menu this Wednesday with My Funny Valentine, a beautiful celebration of love at Sarah’s Jazz Club. The evening features classic jazz music from The Sarah Fenwick Quintet (singer Sarah Fenwick, guitarist Marinos Neofytou, saxophonist Iacovos Parpas, bassist Costas Challoumas, and drummer George Koulas) that’s sure to send a romantic shiver down the spine. “Jazz is the language of love,” says Sarah, “it’s the language of romance. Call to mind any popular jazz song and you’re harking back to an era that began with some of the greatest great movies and musical theatre of all time; just think of Casablanca and As Time Goes By – it just doesn’t get more romantic!”

A very special Love Feast is also on the evening’s menu, ensuring this is a night with a difference in both musical and culinary terms. A delicious buffet of delicacies is being designed “to whet the appetite for romance,” Sarah reveals. Specially created for the evening, the feast comes courtesy of Cordon Bleu Chef Maria Markitani – a young chef who’s making a real name for herself on the island. “Just like the musicians themselves, she’s original and creative; it’s a great opportunity to reawaken your senses – or those of your partner. This,” Sarah adds, “isn’t just an evening for couples: it’s an evening of love. Love in all its forms: love for oneself and one’s life, a chance to get back in touch with the spirit and the senses – whether you’re coupled-up, single, or just want to show a family member how much you love them, My Funny Valentine is an evening celebrating real love.”

Lastly, and also in the capital, we’ve got an all-male ensemble playing pure jazz. This event sees “four great musicians jazz for love!” at Café Americain, billed as ‘the downtown living room of Nicosia’. Still less than a year old, this is a restaurant/bar that has quickly developed a name for itself as a delightfully retro venue, with its quilted leather booths, continental fare and ever-changing groupings of musical performers providing a deliciously luxurious atmosphere. On the night of the 14th, a well-known quartet of instrumentalists (consisting of saxophonist Charis Ioannou, pianist Marios Toumbas, bass-player Greg Makamian, and Ioannis Vafeas on the drums) will be playing the venue, their pure jazz standards accompanying the evening’s Jazz Dinner with Wine. The fare will be sumptuous (sea bream ceviche, spiced cucumber soup, fois gras crème brulee, and oysters are all special additions to the menu just for Valentine’s Day) and the music smooth as silk… The perfect event of togetherness, which will prove to your partner just how much you care.

Unforgettable Love Songs

At Technopolis 20, Paphos, February 14 at 8pm. Call 70 002420 or visit technopolis20.com. Tickets cost €10

My Funny Valentine

At Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia, February 14, 9pm. Call 95 147711 or visit sarahsjazzclub.com. Tickets are €30 (Love Feast buffet and live music) or €50 (Love Feast buffet, bottle of Eros & Psyche win, and live jazz music)

Vafeas Jazz Series

At Café Americain, Nicosia, call 22 320390 or visit cafeamericainrestaurant.com. Entrance is free, dinner price according to menu