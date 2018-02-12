Syrian civilian suffering ‘intolerable’ since UN truce call

February 12th, 2018 Middle East, World 6 comments

Students run past rubble of damaged buildings in a rebel-held area in the city of Deraa

The suffering of Syrian civilians has worsened since the United Nations called for a ceasefire a week ago amid “some of the worst fighting of the entire conflict”, the United Nations resident and humanitarian coordinator said on Monday.

There are reports of “hundreds of civilian deaths and injuries, massive displacement and the destruction of civilian infrastructure, including medical facilities,” Ali al-Za’tari said in a statement.

The United Nations called on Feb 6 for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire of at least a month across the country.

On Saturday, UN rights chief Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein said that Syrian and Russian airstrikes in rebel-held areas of Idlib and eastern Ghouta had killed 230 civilians in the past week and that they may constitute war crimes.

“Sadly, the call for an immediate cessation of hostilities to enable the delivery of humanitarian assistance and the protection of civilians, including the evacuation of the critically ill and wounded, has gone unanswered,” Za’tari said.

“I am again appealing to all parties, and those with influence over them, to listen to us and to the affected population: end this intolerable human suffering”.

More than 700 patients in the besieged Damascus enclave of eastern Ghouta now await medical evacuation, said Elizabeth Hoff, World Health Organisation (WHO) representative in Syria.

The WHO, a United Nations agency, has sent 11 requests to the Syrian foreign ministry since last May, but only 29 of the most critical cases were evacuated in late December, Hoff said. The Jaish al-Islam rebel group released 29 detainees in eastern Ghouta at the time, as part of a deal with the government.

“This is a political issue which cannot be resolved with humanitarian efforts,” Hoff told Reuters in Geneva on Monday, speaking from Damascus. “Unfortunately the list of patients is only growing.”

“The security situation is very bad, there are not sufficient medical teams on the ground. They haven’t got supplies. We have not been able to deliver anything since November 28,” she added.

  • NadavKatz

    The Islamist warlords of Iran and proxies are involved in each and every violent conflict throughout the region. When is Europe going to wake up and say: Enough is enough…??!!

    • Plasma Dawn

      Israel and its proxies have also been involved in countless violent conflicts throughout the region for the last 70 years and it still is as of today, Monday, February 12, 2018. You must have forgotten the Christian phalanges of south Lebanon or the Syrian rebels Israel has quetly supported for years.

      • NadavKatz

        Total nonsense from one who can’t cease spewing anti-Israel/anti-Jewish venom.

        • Plasma Dawn

          Anti-Jewish venom? You must be confusing me with someone else. What exactly have I ever said against the Jews?

          Instead of foaming at the mouth when hearing inconvenient truths, please explain what was inaccurate in my original comment.

          • NadavKatz

            You don’t deserve a response longer than I posted above, full stop.

            • Plasma Dawn

              Correction: you are simply incapable of coming up with a sensical response longer than you posted above, full stop.

