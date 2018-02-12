Transport minister resigns

Transport Minister Marios Demetriades resigned from his post on Monday, news he made public on Facebook.

In a post on his social media account he thanked President Nicos Anastasiades for the offer to stay on in his new cabinet saying although it was an honour ‘I chose to leave politics and return, as a professional, to the private sector’.

Demetriades said his circle at the transport ministry had come to an end and expressed his gratitude to Anastasiades for the trust he showed him in contributing ‘during a difficult time for Cyprus’.

“Society and the economy will judge the result of these efforts.”

Demetriades is the second official resignation from Anastasiades’ cabinet, after Foreign Minister Ioannis Kassoulides also announced his departure from the post, saying he did not seek a second term.

The last day for the current council of ministers is February 28. The new members will be sworn in on March 1.

Who will take up which post has been a hot topic of conversation. There are 11 ministerial posts. Kassoulides is largely expected to be replaced by government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides however Finance Minister Harris Georgiades has also expressed his interest in the job.