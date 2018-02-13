Chelsea beat West Brom to move back into top four

The Blues enjoyed a comfortable win at Stamford Bridge

CHELSEA 3 WEST BROMWICH ALBION 0

Two goals from Belgian wizard Eden Hazard and another by Victor Moses earned Chelsea a 3-0 home win over struggling West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Monday, easing pressure on coach Antonio Conte following two defeats for the champions.

The lively Hazard twisted his way goalwards in the 25th minute before playing a neat one-two with new signing Olivier Giroud who held off defenders to place the ball for the Belgium international to smack it past goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Moses added Chelsea’s second goal after sprinting down the wing and laying the ball off to Cesc Fabregas, whose flick was deflected back into the Nigerian’s path.

Hazard’s second ensured Chelsea took three points to move back into the top four. In the 71st minute, he received a pass from substitute Alvaro Morata, and jinked past defender Jonny Evans to lift the ball into the net.

