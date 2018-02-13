Cyprus should not ‘overstep the mark’ after ship incident, Erdogan says (updated)

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday warned Cyprus not to “overstep the mark” in the eastern Mediterranean, after Ankara sent warships to obstruct a vessel exploring for natural gas over the weekend.

Speaking to members of his ruling AK Party in parliament, Erdogan said Turkish warships and security units were monitoring developments in the region.

The European Union on Monday called on Turkey to avoid threats and “refrain from any actions that might damage good neighbourly” ties after Cyprus accused the Turkish military of obstructing a drillship working for ENI.

President Nicos Anastasiades said no one should worry.

“There is no cause for concern,” he said.

He added that the situation was being handled in such a way to prevent a crisis, which could create problems for the economy and the state.

Speaking at an industry event in Cairo on Monday, ENI CEO Claudio Descalzi said the company had not expected Turkey to obstruct Saipem 12000 because “we are inside Cyprus’ EEZ.”

Saipem was on its way to block 3 after a successful exploratory drill in Calypso 1 field, in block 6.

“Tension was probably caused for other reasons and the ship was blocked,” Descalzi added.

Turkey’s claims on the island’s EEZ partly overlap with Cyprus’ blocks 1, 4, 6 and 7.

Ankara also supports the breakaway regime’s claims on blocks 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 12 and 13, including within few kilometres from the Aphrodite gas field.