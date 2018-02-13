Cyprus should not ‘overstep the mark’ after ship incident, Erdogan says (updated)

Cyprus should not ‘overstep the mark’ after ship incident, Erdogan says (updated)

File photo

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday warned Cyprus not to “overstep the mark” in the eastern Mediterranean, after Ankara sent warships to obstruct a vessel exploring for natural gas over the weekend.

Speaking to members of his ruling AK Party in parliament, Erdogan said Turkish warships and security units were monitoring developments in the region.

The European Union on Monday called on Turkey to avoid threats and “refrain from any actions that might damage good neighbourly” ties after Cyprus accused the Turkish military of obstructing a drillship working for ENI.

President Nicos Anastasiades said no one should worry.

“There is no cause for concern,” he said.

He added that the situation was being handled in such a way to prevent a crisis, which could create problems for the economy and the state.

Speaking at an industry event in Cairo on Monday, ENI CEO Claudio Descalzi said the company had not expected Turkey to obstruct Saipem 12000 because “we are inside Cyprus’ EEZ.”

Saipem was on its way to block 3 after a successful exploratory drill in Calypso 1 field, in block 6.

“Tension was probably caused for other reasons and the ship was blocked,” Descalzi added.

Turkey’s claims on the island’s EEZ partly overlap with Cyprus’ blocks 1, 4, 6 and 7.

Ankara also supports the breakaway regime’s claims on blocks 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 12 and 13, including within few kilometres from the Aphrodite gas field.

  • alexander reutersward

    This has a risk of escalating, my guess is that blocks affected will have their licenses removed.

  • Peter G

    This “overstep the bounds/boundaries/mark” is islamist language. The term term “tağut” comes from the Arabic word taghut, which means to “cross the limits, overstep boundaries” or “to rebel.” Those who cross the limits put by God and the Prophet Muhammad deserve to be punished, according to islamists/jihadists, and “this atheist gang-leader Erdoğan” has been accused of “overstepping the bounds” by ISIS, his proteges. This was a coded message directed at his islamist followers.

    • HighTide

      You are fantasizing. It’s a message to the “ROC” in any language.

  • Alex

    Where are the politically correct mob when we need them? Stop bullies – full stop.
    Funny how they like to stay quiet when the bully is someone they are afraid to speak up against….

    • HighTide

      What mob?

  • Saed A

    I support president Erdogan’s stance , he as a presidnet of guarantor country , is not allowing the wealth of the island to be stolen by one part of its owners and leave the other half of the owners in the dark .
    for so long the Greek Cypriots think they can continue to have the status quo because they were not losing anything, but now, things have changed and if AGAIN they refuse to reach a deal then they are doomed .

    • oratis

      you established your own state which is not in the geographical boundaries where the gas fields are therefore you cant turn around at a later date and say you want wealth which is the areas which you are not part of your country.

      • Saed A

        what a load of BS ! to validate your point , you must recognize this state and accept partition..which is NOT the case .

        • oratis

          its irrelevant whether we or others recognise your state, the fact remains that you and Turkey recognise it and by claiming recourses that arn’t part of your country you are saying, well actually we have our own country which is the TRNC but we would also like things out of another country.

          • HighTide

            Failing recognition of the TRNC and a settlement of all open issues, the island and all its resources jointly belong to Turkish and Greek Cypriots.

      • HighTide

        We have been there before. Once the “ROC” recognizes the TRNC you have a point, not earlier.

        • oratis

          see my reply to Saeed.

          • HighTide

            Nothing different there.

    • Evergreen

      I detest Erdogan’fundamentalism but I too approve this stance.

  • Evergreen

    Ouch!!!

  • HighTide

    This is not about Erdoğan, whom I despise, but about the rights of Turklish Cypriots, defended by Turkey. It’s a national issue divorced from current leadership. If the “ROC” believe it’s ready to take on Turkey she will be in for another disaster.

    • Evergreen

      Exactly.

    • Peter G

      Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for 2019 but the general consensus is that they will probably be called in 2018. Erdoğan needs to show that he is worthy of the presidency, and since the operation against Afrin is not going so well since the Russian declaration of a no-fly zone you have all the saber rattling in the Aegean and the waters of Cyprus. I don’t think Turkey cares diddly about the “rights” of the Turkish Cypriots, since the Turkish Cypriots have transferred all alleged exploration rights to Turkey.

      • HighTide

        It’s not just about exploration. Since Crans Montana was sabotaged by Anastasiades, Turkey makes clear that Cyprus cannot carry on as usual without paying a price.

        • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

          Patience and all will be revealed.

  • Monica

    Obstructing the legal work, in waters internationally recognised, of another EU country’s sea-going vessel ?
    Erdi is asking for trouble !

    • oratis

      obviously its wrong what he’s doing, but he’s maybe thinking he can get away with it due the size of Turkey’s milltary power but also due to NATO relying on Turkey as a regional power and now also Russia signing new commercial agreements with it.

      • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

        Yes and about time this rogue dog has it’s teeth pulled. Only then will you see peace in this part of the world.

        • HighTide

          Who will be the pulling one?

          • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

            A qualified vet.

            • HighTide

              No such qualification on earth.

              • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

                Not in your little world.

      • Alex

        Take out the “buts” and you are closer to the truth….

  • Jack

    Erdogan was always going to give problems , and the truth is if he wants to stop the gas then quite simply he can ! No one is going to tell him otherwise , Not the EU not the British , not the Russians , and certainly not NATO or the UN , so best find a plan B . or C or D

    • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

      In your dreams.

      • Jack

        Its just reality , certainly not in my dreams anyway , u need a reality check !

        • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

          No i don’t you do.

  • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

    Shame that Great Britain is keeping “mum”, as a Guarantor, they should stand up to the Turks, and tell them where to go.

    • Caulkhead

      Get real!

      • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

        What’s not real?
        GB sent an armada to defend the Falklands, why not send a message to the aggressor Turkey?

        • Caulkhead

          Much as you might like to think otherwise the world of politics does not revolve around Cyprus. As for the Uk, when they are about to walk away from the EU, they will need to keep in with countries outside the EU if they are to have any trade left. They are no position to upset Turkey on your behalf, particularly when all Cyprus does it dis the UK, rip off it’s citizens and launder Russia’s ill gotten gains.

          • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

            More falsehoods than facts in your post.

            • HighTide

              No falsehood, just realism missing on your part.

              • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

                Take those rose tinted glasses off before you post BS.

                • HighTide

                  My vision is very clear, contrary to the board before your eyes.

          • Evergreen

            A good assessment.

    • Louis

      Not to mention the intrepid guardians of justice And righteousness the USA. And Russia.

    • Kuruova

      Maybe the Brits know the truth (rem Jack Straw) and they know the TC’s under the guarantee of Turkey have as much rights as South Cyprus.

      • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

        If so why don’t they stand up and say so?

    • Neroli

      And what about Greece, the mother country, are they telling Turkey where to go ??

      • HighTide

        Greece has cleverly refrained from exploration adventures in the disputed Aegean region in order not to risk confrontation with Turkey. Tiny Cyprus, on the other hand, lacks appropriate judgement.

        • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

          There’s nothing in dispute, according to International Law, and if you think that Greece is scared of the rogue Turks then you need your head examined.

          • HighTide

            You should educate yourself before making silly remarks. Territorial waters in the Aegean are disputed between Greece and Turkey since a long time, and that is why Greece does not make the same silly attempt the “ROC” is now undertaking.

            • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

              Go read the Treaty of Lausanne, then come back.

      • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

        They did, where was you?

  • Harry

    You have to feel sorry for the Turkish people with this crazed despot in charge of the “healm”.

    • Jake Turner

      Karma.

    • Vaso

      I agree and all the GC haters on here defending him and continuing with their fantasy that Turkey has no control over their decisions! Erdogan does not give one iota about TCs welfare! He just wants things his way or nor way! A total despot and dictator!

      • Jake Turner

        The stupid TC’s think that the Turkish army are stationed there to protect them from the GC’s, they are there to protect the illegal settlers from them, who would bend over backwards for Erdogan, as proven recently.

        • Jack

          Not all TCs think like that . theres some stupid Greek Cypriots that also think Greece would bend over backwards to protect Cyprus which also is nonsense .

          • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

            No they don’t.

            • oratis

              I would say some Elam members think that and some of the very old generation.

          • Evergreen

            But Greece never-NEVER owned Cypus.There is no bond between them in the real life.

            • HighTide

              Well, there were a lot of sick bonds, purchased by Cyprus :-))

            • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

              Cyprus was conquered by Alexander the Great. If you think that there is no bond then you need your head examined.

              • Evergreen

                Cyprus has been conquered by many empires and rulers and for much longer time .

                • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

                  “But Greece never-NEVER owned Cypus.There is no bond between them in the real life.”
                  What does this mean?

                  • HighTide

                    The only bond is the language and your flags. Otherwise you are ridiculed by the average Greek.

                    • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

                      Lol, and they love you?

                    • HighTide

                      No need.

                    • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

                      Then why do Turks always run to Greece for help?

              • HighTide

                Cyprus was not ruled by Greeks in millenia, always occupied by foreigners. If that’s a bond for you , you are welcome to it.

    • Louis

      He has silenced all opposition,

    • oratis

      they voted for him so they deserve what they get.

  • Vaso

    Erdogan is doing is feet stamping again! Mad mad mad!

    • Caulkhead

      Anyone but an idiot could have seen this dispute coming, after the Crans Nontana debacle, so will be seen by the international community as a childish own goal. Why, why, why does the RoC insist on giving Erdogan the oxygen to allow him to play the tough guy to his home crowd and stir up the fanatics. The sensible route would have been for the RoC to keep their heads down, as they are in no position to take on Turkey (much as they enjoy tilting at windmills) and concentrate on negotiating a Cyprob deal that would settle the situation once and for all.

      • Jake Turner

        Time any claims Turkey has in Cyprus’s EEZ ended.
        It won’t be long now, patience.

      • Vaso

        Because Turkey’s demands are unjustifiable and not agreeable! They want to be guarantor and have their army here! The answer to those two for a start is no! Unfortunately Erdogan the madman is at the helm of Turkey and you cannot negotiate with madmen!

        • Caulkhead

          I agree with your description of Erdogan but the last thing you do in that situations is wind them up and encourage them to play to the gallery.

          • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

            Get real, if your children were being bullied at school what would you do?

            • HighTide

              Move them to another school.

          • Vaso

            I wouldn’t say standing for the rights of people both GCs and TCs is encouraging a madman to threaten war! Firstly he does not need encouragement, he will find anything to pick a fight about. Secondly Pres A has publicly said the gas is for the whole island both GCs and TCs which is a fair and just comment! Erdogan does not care about fair and justice and he does not care about TCs!

            • Kuruova

              Even if Erdogan was not around the result would be the same let’s not kid ourselves.

              • oratis

                that’s quite possible

            • oratis

              Erdogan even said that if there were no Turks or Turkish Cypriots in Cyprus that Turkey would still be there. what does that tell you about him?

              • HighTide

                Turkey’s policy on Cyprus has been in place long before the current leadership. Turkey will never allow its southern belly being exposed, not in the past and not in future.

                • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

                  Exposed to what?

                • oratis

                  I’ve no doubt that what you are saying is true but for Turkey to argue that little Cyprus would have designs to attack the Turkish mainland for no reason is ridiculous.
                  Cyprus can’t look after itself let alone go attack the country with the second biggest army in NATO.

                  • HighTide

                    That Cyprus cannot and will not do such a thing now is clear. But ownership of real estate is always changing, and preparations must be in place for decades if not centuries.

                    • oratis

                      that’s true, if only our people had such such foresight and planning like Turkey does.

            • Caulkhead

              And the President has no more of a reputation for keeping his word than Makarios ever did. It is quite easy to see, if you can be objective, why the TCs are not going to rely on his word.

              • Vaso

                TCs unfortunately take orders from the motherland!

                • HighTide

                  No, only the security part.

                  • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

                    Seek help, you are deluded.

                    • HighTide

                      No help capacity left, they are all busy with you.

                    • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

                      See a vet.

        • Kuruova

          Yes that’s right as per 1960 signed agreements. You not happy with that well tough.

          • oratis

            by establishing their own state, the Turkish Cypriots have rejected the 1960 agreements.

          • Vaso

            The invasion of Turkey in 1974 invalidated any agreements! Because any agreements with Turkey are soon to be broken by them and they are not to be trusted under any circumstance! You are right whether Erdogan is at the helm or not makes no difference because it is the culture of Turkey to be aggressive and kill to achieve their aims! They are killing Kurds on the pretense that they are terrorists! However Erdogan’s Islamist leanings and his madman behaviour shows how he is leading Turkey into isolation!

            • oratis

              let him do it to them , with any luck they will fall on their own sword.

      • Louis

        What a pussy!,
        It is exactly because of this attitude that you have this dictator madman

        • Caulkhead

          In life it is not sensible to pick fights you can’t win. You have to use brain rather than brawn. Unfortunately the former is sadly lacking in most of the Cypriots politicians and for that matter in many of the CM commentators.

      • Kuruova

        Indeed the fault lies fairly and squarely with the GC’s. The Turks / TC’s are just maintaining their interests. The GC’s are clearly testing the EU and Turkey just possibly trying to see how far they would go.

        • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

          Anyone with Turkic origins has NO interests in the RoC, or it’s EEZ, according to International Law.

        • oratis

          the phrase just maintaining their interests is a very broad phrase and doesn’t necessarily mean that that person or entity is in the right in doing so.
          so according to you, if I broke into your house and stole some valuables and sold them on to make a lot of money, I could argue that I was just maintaining my interests. that’s just one example.

          • HighTide

            As you well know, morality as it applies to single citizens is not valid in geopolitics.

            • oratis

              its not as valid in geopolitics because it doesn’t suit the bigger powers. the world would be a better place though if it did.
              there are certain instances in the past where the Turks have been the victims so the same argument you use about there being different morals in geopolitics should apply in those cases and also in any possible future scenarios where Turks are the victims.

              • HighTide

                The principle of amorality applies to all powers in this world, but we have to live with it.

  • Louis

    Someone should tell this Bozo, that he is the one who stepped over the mark.Acting like a 16th century pirate . But then again that is about the time he wants to return Turkey to.
    Sultans and pirates.

  • Dogmeat

    So this Descalzi was not aware of any dispute over these waters? Pretty poor briefing !

    • Jake Turner

      There are no disputes in these waters, according to International Law.

      • Dogmeat

        Some Turkish Navy Vessels would seem to disagree

        • Jake Turner

          Who cares?

          • Barry White

            It seems that Eni and evey one cares.

            The EU and Turkey conference now taking place may be the cover for the Cyprob to be wrapped and decided.

            • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

              Any idea why Erdogan visited Italy the other day?

              • Frederic Harakis

                To learn to sing louder and in tune

    • blue_sox

      No Dispute, Just threats being made. This is a international effort involving many countries who operate within international law, as will Turkey be compelled.

