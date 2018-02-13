Cyprus Youth Golf Open a success

The Nicos Severis Cyprus Youth Golf Open 2018 was successfully concluded after three days of exceptional quality golf, played at the Secret Valley golf course in Kouklia, Paphos.

The event, which is organised by the Cyprus Golf Federation (CGF) and sponsored by Marie Severis, widow of the first president of the federation, Nicos Severis, is listed in the annual competition calendar of the European Golf Association, while as of this year it is a WAGR (World Amateur Golf Ranking) counting event for both the boys and girls section.

Dr Demetris Papaetrou, president of the CGF, stated that the status of the event and the high quality of junior golfers it has attracted for 2018 is proof of the ascendency of the sport in Cyprus over the last few years.

Dr Papapetrou went on to say that for the Championship main event, some exceptional quality golf was witnessed and congratulated the winners and all participants for their efforts.

In the Championship category, the results of which carry WAGR points and played over the full three days over 54 holes, Germany’s Cedric Otten set a new course record 65 on the last day, and a total of 202, to claim the Championship by one point from Day 2 leader, Switzerland’s Henry Tschopp with 203, and Austria’s Noah Hermanek in third place on 212.

Worthy of note is that on Day 1, Henry Tschopp shot a new course record 67, while on Day 2 the course record was equalled by Bulgaria’s Ryan Staykov and the Netherland’s Piet Hein Bakennes, before being broken again by the winner on Day 3.

Otten was also the winner of the Best Boy title, while his sister, Anna Lina Otten was the winner of the Best Girl title.

Net winner was Malta’s Filippa Schurze-Doening with a 63 net, Day 2 Net winner was Denmark’s Phillip Voetmann with also 63 net, while Day 3 Net winner was Greece’s Chara Constantinide, whose net 62 pipped local boy’s Jack Dyer 63.

On Sunday, Day 3 of the tournament, the 18-Hole Severis Cup, was also staged, and saw a clean sweep of the podium places by juniors of the host club, Secret Valley, with all three winners producing exceptional golf for their age and handicap level.

The winner was Oliver Brown on 46 points, with Manolis Ioakim on 42 points second and Ilya Nezhinskly on 41 points in third.