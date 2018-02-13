Greece protests to Turkey over boat incident in Aegean Sea

The Greek coastguard said in a statement that the incident took place at Imia, known as Kardak in Turkish, at about midnight on Monday

Greece complained to Turkey on Tuesday that a Turkish vessel had collided with a Greek coastguard boat off disputed islets in the Aegean Sea, but Turkey denied the Turkish ship was at fault.

The Greek coastguard said in a statement that the incident took place off Imia, known as Kardak in Turkish, at about midnight on Monday.

A Turkish patrol vessel “made some risky manoeuvres” striking the left side of the Greek coast guard vessel patrolling the area, and damaging it. There were no injuries, the coastguard said.

Turkey and Greece, Nato allies, have been at odds over a host of issues from ethnically split Cyprus to sovereignty over airspace and overflights.

They came to the brink of war in 1996 in a sovereignty dispute over the islets, but tensions have eased since.

“Dangerous incidents, such as this one, which put human lives in danger, are the result of the escalating and provocative behaviour shown increasingly by Turkey in recent days,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Turkey must end the violations of international law and acts that do not contribute in the development of the two countries’ relations.”

Turkey’s ambassador to Athens was also called at the foreign ministry, it said in the statement.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry denied the Turkish vessel was at fault. It said the Greek statement misled Greece’s own public and that it distorted the truth “as always”.

It said Ankara had in fact contacted Athens regarding the “dangerous manoeuvres” by the Greek coast guard, and informed them that Turkey “would not tolerate continuing hostile behaviour by the Greek armed forces.”

Tensions between the two countries have been on the rise since a Greek court blocked the extradition of eight Turkish soldiers Ankara accuses of involvement in a failed coup against President Tayyip Erdogan in 2016.

  • Token Black

    Tensions are getting higher and higher

  • ROC

    This country is a lawless it seems setback in the 1800s it has no sense of diplomacy but tries to provoke and settle matters by aggression, Time for another coup

    • Parthenon Returns

      Yet the EU, NATO, US & UN continue to pamper to this evil country called Turkey. Absolutely astonishing.

      • ROC

        I totally agree, the way they behaved and insulted the EU politicians, the way their bodyguards behaved in NY beating up innocent protesters, the way the behave with incursions of sea and land both in Greece and Cyprus, threatening drilling ships, invading Syria and Cyprus, lets not the 150K people it has arrested, thrown in jail in its own country

        I am like you astounded this country is allowed to behave like North Korea and allowed to get away with it.

        • Parthenon Returns

          The same appeasement was tried with Adolf Hitler & look how that turned out. Erdogan will hopefully lead Turkey to destruction through a civil war.

  • Parthenon Returns

    Announcement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the strong demarche made to Turkey, at the Secretary General level, regarding a dangerous incident in the Imia area

    Tuesday, 13 February 2018
    “The Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dimitrios Paraskevopoulos, made a strong demarche today to his Turkish counterpart, regarding yesterday’s incident involving the ramming of a Hellenic Coast Guard open sea vessel by a Turkish patrol boat.

    Furthermore, the Director General for Political Affairs summoned Turkey’s Ambassador in Athens to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    Dangerous incidents such as these, which place human lives at risk, are the result of the escalating and provocative conduct that Turkey has increasingly exhibited in recent days.

    Turkey must stop violating international law and refrain from acts that do not contribute to the development of relations between the two countries. Such acts undermine regional security and stability, which Greece upholds and will continue to do so.”

    Is that it??? Pathetic. Severe diplomatic relations immediately!!!

  • Parthenon Returns

    Greece’s meek policy of appeasement has only encouraged Turkey to seek more Hellenic Territory.
    “Greece fully supports Turkey’s EU path”…what a joke….Turkey is an authoritarian state that throws anyone that disagrees with Erdogan into jail!!!

    Greece must severe all diplomatic relations with this evil nation & prepare for war.

    • Neroli

      Prepare for war!! You still come up with the same idiotic comments!! You haven’t learnt since last time

      • Parthenon Returns

        War is coming to the Aegean & Cyprus. This time Turkish forces will come up against heavily armed Greek forces. Last time they lost 5,000 soldiers when Cyprus only had depleted supplies & suffered a Coup!!!

        • ROC

          Its well documented that for every one Greek solider its take 6 Turkish ones, and for everyone Greek jet pilot it takes 5 Turkish ones, they are only strong in masses like ants as single ants they are easy prey you just step on them

      • ROC

        You just a massive fool of yourself by yourself by your comment,I would have expected such a statement from a 16 kid that comes on CM to troll and make uneducated statement,you just fell in that bracket ” you are a Idiot”

      • NuffSaid

        Are you ready to fight neroli? Which side will you be on princess?

        • ROC

          Neroli fights from his PC, if he saw war he would soil himself lol]#

          • Neroli

            Why on earth would I be in Involved with either of these two countries ??

        • Neroli

          You’re joking right? Why would I be on either side? I was commenting on Parthenons stupid comment

    • athessalonian

      On the contrary, Greece must not severe all diplomatic relations and do everything possible leading to the reduction of tensions through persistent collective dialogue aiming the resolution of conflicts commonly known as gray zones.

  • Niko

    Its not the people its the politicians that are driving this behaviour. A lot of Turks also do not like the international isolation that Turkey is moving towards and these kind of incidents further isolate them as being a credible country. Turkey is waging many battles on many fronts to the point where they cannot control the outcome. Investment into the country is at an all time low as is the currency as a result of the unpredictability of its policies and mostly Erdogan.

  • Evergreen

    Lets see now.

    • NuffSaid

      See what exactly?

      • elbmw

        Yes she seems gleeful at the prospect of people dying. I suspect that should war break out, Lakmajun and Popcorn deliveries to her house daily while she sits in front of the TV briskly rubbing her hands with excitement.

        • athessalonian

          An unfair, unprovoked and unanticipated response. I wonder…

      • athessalonian

        Perhaps how this conflict will be resolved?

  • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

    What a disgusting race the Turks are.

    • elbmw

      A very racist comment! Unacceptable, even in the face of extreme provocation (by Turkey) you have chosen the wrong words.

      • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

        Please change them.

        • elbmw

          If I could change anything it would be you.

        • athessalonian

          It is only the comment originator/owner who can edit his/her submitted comments. If you are unfamiliar with the process, simply select “edit” under the comment to be edited, make the desired edit(s) and then select “save edit” so that the edit(s) may take effect.

    • Parthenon Returns

      You are absolutely correct. Nothing good ever came from them.

