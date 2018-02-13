News about the cabinet expected on Tuesday

February 13th, 2018 Cyprus, Elections2018 4 comments

President Nicos Anastasiades said there will be news on Tuesday regarding the composition of the new cabinet.

Asked if there will be any news today on the matter as he was coming out of the presidential palace, Anastasiades said “yes.”

 

  • Usual Suspect

    CM, It has been already announced. Modify your post.

  • almostbroke

    Won’t make a blind bit of difference ,the ‘few’ will still have their palms greased and pockets lined as has been the case since 1960 and possibly long before !

    • Geoffreys

      Which is why you are almost broke, and they are rolling in it!

      • almostbroke

        👍 !!!!

