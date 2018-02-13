News about the cabinet expected on Tuesday

President Nicos Anastasiades said there will be news on Tuesday regarding the composition of the new cabinet.
Asked if there will be any news today on the matter as he was coming out of the presidential palace, Anastasiades said “yes.”
