February 13th, 2018 Britain, World 14 comments

Oxfam faces more pressure after new report of sex abuse

An Oxfam shop is seen, in London

British aid organisation Oxfam faced fresh pressure on Tuesday after a former senior member of staff said her concerns about “a culture of sexual abuse” involving aid workers in some the organisation’s offices had been ignored.

Helen Evans, who was in charge of investigating allegations against Oxfam staff members between 2012 and 2015, told Channel 4 television that abuse cases she had heard of included a woman who had been coerced to have sex in exchange for aid.

Another involved an assault on a teenage volunteer by a staff member in a charity shop in Britain, she said.

A survey of Oxfam staff in three countries including South Sudan showed around 10 per cent of staff had been sexually assaulted and others had witnessed or experienced rape or attempted rape by colleagues, Evans said.

Evans, who headed a “safeguarding” section responsible for protecting staff and the people Oxfam works with, spoke of frustration that her calls for more support for her team were not taken seriously enough.

“I felt that our failure to adequately resource was putting people at risk,” she said in an interview broadcast by Channel 4 late on Monday. “I struggle to understand why they didn’t respond immediately to that call for additional resource.”

One of the best-known international NGOs, with aid programmes running across the globe, Oxfam is under threat of losing its British government funding over the sexual misconduct allegations.

Asked about Evans’s allegations, Oxfam said her work had spurred the organisation into taking concrete steps to improve the way it deals with “safeguarding” issues.

“We regret that we did not act on Helen’s concerns much quicker and with more resources,” the statement said.

“We have doubled the number of people to four in our dedicated safeguarding team and we are in the process of recruiting two extra staff.”

The deputy head of Oxfam resigned on Monday over what she said was the British charity’s failure to adequately respond to past allegations of sexual misconduct by some of its staff in Haiti and Chad.

The scandal is escalating into a broader crisis for Britain’s aid sector by bolstering critics in the ruling Conservative Party who have argued that the government should reduce spending on aid in favour of domestic priorities.

Aid minister Penny Mordaunt threatened on Sunday to withdraw government funding from Oxfam unless it gave the full facts about events in Haiti.

After meeting Oxfam officials on Monday, Mordaunt said she had written to all British charities working overseas to demand that “they step up and do more, so that we have absolute assurance that the moral leadership, the systems, the culture and the transparency that are needed.”

Britain’s Charity Commission launched a statutory inquiry on Monday, saying it had concerns that Oxfam “may not have fully and frankly disclosed material details about the allegations at the time in 2011, its handling of the incidents since, and the impact that these have both had on public trust and confidence”.

  • Evergreen

    Terrible.

  • Vaso

    Why has the deputy head (a woman) resigned and not the head (a man)! That’s sexist for a start!

    • Really?

      Because she was the Programme Director responsible for the Chad team which subsequently moved to Haiti. Her resignation has nothing to do with her gender.

      • Vaso

        Really! As her Head he was responsible for her! I think it definitely does have something to do with gender and power!

        • Really?

          Huh? She was in a different position then, and she was not the deputy head at the time. Are you suggesting that because she failed in her old job, her new boss needs to resign? Sounds a bit loony….

          • Vaso

            Her boss was on place at the same time! When a football team fails it’s not the coach that goes it’s the manager!

            • Really?

              Wrong again. The current Chief Executive started in 2013 and was not even in Oxfam in 2011. But I suspect the facts simply don’t seem to matter to you, do they? There is little point in continuing a discussion. Bye.

              • Vaso

                He was her boss from 2013! So whatever she knew from that date he should of known as well! It’s 5 years since then! Or do you think he was in the dark about this! Please! There is a culture among men who think they are above everyone else and this lady has taken the fall when it should have been Mark Goldring!

                • Really?

                  Please don’t make me laugh. She could very well have kept him in the dark, unwittingly or not. She apparently didn’t think the matter need further attention after the 2011 internal investigation! What HE should have known, or more to the point actually knew, depending on what SHE told him YEARS LATER is something you have no clue about. You are happy to assume his guilt, because you have a bit of man-hatred going on, don’t you?

                  • Vaso

                    Not at all! I have no hatred of anyone man or woman! He was overall responsible for her and Oxfam since 2013! It was his job to know what was going on and even if what happened in Haiti was in 2011, if it’s been covered up that means it’s been covered up since he was in charge! His fat cat salary meant he is overall responsible and he should resign also! Pleading “i didn’t know” is a cop out and shameful!

                    • Really?

                      There was an internal investigation, and people were dismissed and that is what he must have surely known. But beyond that nothing is certain… Is he supposed to realize there was a cover-up by her amongst others? Was everybody else who heard about it indirectly years later also complicit in the cover-up?

                      Is this how you imagine their conversation went? “oh hi boss, welcome to your new position, by the way, two years ago I partially covered-up the mess in Chad and in Haiti, but I am sure you and everyone else will be complicit now that I have told you about it. What? That’s fine with you? Ok then let’s carry on.” On the contrary, anyone in her shoes would not want to tell their boss how badly she handled her previous responsibility. But you are happy to assume his guilt because he is a man. Wake up to your own sexism.

                    • Vaso

                      He was in charge! He was a man in charge! He has been responsible for Oxfam since 2013 and it wasn’t a small thing, it was a massive thing to know! But he will not step down! He’s obviously a chauvinistic pig who will not take responsibility! And you know what they do exist! Women like that exist too! But in this case he was in charge and I agree this lady needed to step down but so should he! You can label me sexist but you don’t know me! I say things how they are! When a ship goes down it should be the captain who goes down first but i am sure he will miss his pay packet too much!

        • Evergreen

          I agree.

    • Sistine301

      It cannot be discounted that hitherto, men generally have appreciated the fact that aside from certain societal constraints it has always been open season on women.

