Pay rises for second group of public health workers

The cabinet approved pay rises for a second group of public-sector health professionals, which will take effect from the beginning of next year, the workers’ union said on Tuesday.

According to the head of Pasydy civil servants’ union Glafkos Hadjipetrou, the cabinet, in its latest two meetings, approved pay scale upgrades for physiotherapists, radiologists, occupational therapists, hospital technologists, pharmacists and specialised psychologists.

The pay scale upgrade, just as with state nurses, will be in force as of January 1, 2019, Hadjipetrou said in a press statement.

According Pasydy’s agreement with the government, staff in these categories will also receive entry-level wages to match their university level qualifications.

In the case of specialised psychologists and pharmacists, who are currently on the A8, A10 and A11 pay scales, these will go up a level to Α9, Α11and Α12.

The inclusion of these categories to higher entry-level wages to match their qualifications, follows a similar upgrade granted to state nurses last March.

Also under the new agreement, state health professionals who wish to will be seconded to autonomous hospitals – after the administrative and financial autonomy of state hospitals kicks in – with the same benefits as those in the public sector.

Currently, nurses with a university degree get a first annual salary on the A5 pay scale of roughly €17,000 gross. Without getting a promotion, their last salary before retirement rises to €35,000 on the A7 pay scale.

Under the new arrangement, by beginning their work on the A8 pay scale nurses will get a first annual salary of €25,000 gross and retire on the A11 scale with a salary of €56,000 gross, provided there is no promotion throughout a nurse’s career.