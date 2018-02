A 31-year-old person was arrested on Monday in connection with the illegal possession of drugs.

For the same case, a 31-year-old man was remanded on Sunday for eight days after one kilo of crystal meth was found in his car the previous night.

The crystal meth, which was in two plastic bags, was found in his car after a search by customs officers at the Ayios Dometios checkpoint, on his return from a visit to the north.