Standing in marketeers’ shoes

For the third consecutive year, the seminar ‘In the shoes of marketing people for one day’ organised by the University of Nicosia in cooperation with the Cyprus Marketing Youth Society was hailed as a great success.

More than 120 lyceum students from all over Cyprus and their teachers learned about the secrets of marketing, attended interactive lectures, discussed with academics and professionals, discovered the role of the consumer in the modern world and took part in a group competition where they were assigned the challenge to crate a campaign to promote traditional Cypriot products for tourists.

“You’ve become marketeers for a day! You got into the real marketeers’ shoes … and, you know? Perhaps this is your future,” Ioanna Papasolomou, President of the Marketing Department of the University of Nicosia, pointed out to the students who took part in the workshop, recalling that the University’s Marketing degree is the only one in Cyprus that has been evaluated and recognised by the Chartered Institute of Marketing of England.

“A day to build dreams,” said Angeliki Kokkinaki, Dean of the Business Administration School of the University of Nicosia, welcoming students and their teachers.