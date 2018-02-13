Tommy Hilfiger reveals the Spring 2018 TOMMYXGIGI capsule collection

Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], is pleased to reveal the Spring 2018 TommyXGigi capsule collection, designed by iconic American designer Tommy Hilfiger in collaboration with Gigi Hadid, international supermodel and global brand ambassador for TOMMY HILFIGER womenswear. Fans of the brand can now view product styles as well as behind-the-scenes images of the capsule’s creation at tommy.com.

The Spring 2018 capsule celebrates speed – from Tommy’s love of motor sports to Gigi’s fast-paced lifestyle. The look is bold yet relaxed, with a playful fashion edge inspired by Gigi’s own effortless twist on athleisure style. Timeless classics, including oversized outerwear, tailored jeans, sporty active wear, and feminine dresses are reimagined in edgy leather, luxe silks and distressed denim. Athletic color-blocking in red, white and blue is enhanced with a signature Gigi racing stripe print, graphic badges and embroidered speed logos. Gold zipper details and contrasting stitching and piping add a luxurious finishing touch. The silhouette is mix-and-match with oversized pieces combining with super-skinny designs for a strong and confident new take on race-track style.

The Spring 2018 TommyXGigi capsule collection will be presented, along with men’s and women’s looks from HILFIGER COLLECTION, at an experiential runway event on Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. CET, which will close Milan Fashion Week. The show reflects Tommy Hilfiger’s continued commitment to bringing TOMMYNOW to new cities and audiences globally, following incredible productions with “Tommy Pier” in New York City for Fall 2016, “TOMMYLAND” in Los Angeles for Spring 2017, and “ROCKCIRCUS” for Fall 2017 at London’s iconic Roundhouse concert venue.

Following the sell-out success of the first three TOMMYNOW shows, the Spring 2018 event will build on Tommy Hilfiger’s signature “See Now, Buy Now” format. All men’s and women’s runway looks will be available across an ecosystem of immediately shoppable channels in more than 70 countries, including TOMMY HILFIGER stores and tommy.com, select wholesale partners, social media, shoppable live stream, the innovative image recognition commerce app TOMMYNOW SNAP, which includes augmented reality features to shop the runway, and the A.I.-powered TMY.GRL and TMY.BOY conversational commerce bot for Facebook Messenger.