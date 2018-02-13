Tottenham battle back to earn 2-2 draw at Juve

Tottenham's Christian Eriksen celebrates scoring their second goal with Harry Kane and Erik Lamela

Tottenham Hotspur recovered from conceding twice in the opening nine minutes to secure a 2-2 draw away to Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday.

Gonzalo Higuain struck for Juve after two minutes and again from the penalty spot after nine as Tottenham were rocked, but the visitors responded in impressive fashion.

Harry Kane fired home in the 35th minute to halve the deficit — the first goal Juventus have conceded in 2018 — before Higuain wasted the chance to score a hat-trick when his penalty on the stroke of halftime hit the crossbar.

Tottenham were rewarded for their endeavour when Christian Eriksen’s free kick levelled it up in the 71st minute, meaning the London club will fancy their chances of knocking out last year’s runners-up in next month’s second leg at Wembley.

