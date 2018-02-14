Britney Spears to receive 2018 GLAAD Media Vanguard Award

The ‘Slumber Party’ hitmaker follows in the footsteps of last year’s winner, actress Patricia Arquette, and the likes of Demi Lovato, Janet Jackson and Jennifer Lopez in receiving the accolade, which recognises stars who are long-standing allies and supporters of the LGBTQ community.

The 36-year-old pop megastar has used her platform over the years to speak out on issues affecting people of all sexual preferences across the globe.

Sarah Kate Ellis, the President and CEO of GLAAD, said: “An irrefutable icon, Britney Spears has entertained the world while also embodying the spirit of GLAAD’s Vanguard Award by speaking out on significant issues that face her fans – from the Dream Act to anti-transgender bills in Texas.

“She is a force in the music world who has used her global platform to share messages of love and acceptance, something that the world needs today more than ever.”

The nominees for the 29th Annual ceremony were announced last month, and include Miley Cyrus, Halsey, Kesha, Sam Smith and St Vincent, who are up for Outstanding Music Artist.

Meanwhile, ‘Call Me by Your Name’, ‘Lady Bird’, and ‘Battle of the Sexes’ have all received a nod each for Outstanding Film.

Commenting on the nominations, Sarah said: “At a time when anti-LGBTQ policies and harassment are on the rise, it is imperative that Hollywood and news media tell more LGBTQ stories that reflect the community’s rich diversity -and build understanding that brings all communities closer together.

“This year’s nominee showcase stories that span races, genres, ages, and geographies, challenge misconceptions, and broaden understanding and acceptance of LGBTQ people across the globe.”

The organisers of the glitzy bash also confirmed there will be a special recognition award for Jay-Z’s song ‘Smile’, as the accompanying video saw the rapper’s mother Gloria Carter come out as a lesbian.

As with previous years, there will be two ceremonies, the first is on April 12 in Los Angeles and the second on May 5 in New York.