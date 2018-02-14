Bus driver finds and returns elderly passenger’s life savings

February 14th, 2018 Cyprus 6 comments

Because of the honesty of an Osel bus driver an elderly man still has his life savings of €10,000.

According to daily Phileleftheros driver Costas Tanos, a 54-year-old resident of Lakatamia, Nicosia, had completed route 200 from the Arediou bus station in Nicosia to the general hospital and Makarios stadium and was about to have a break when he found a man’s bag near the driver’s seat.

When he opened it, he reportedly found banknotes, credit cards and other items some of which had the name of the owner.

He remembered an elderly man who got off at the hospital had come on board with a similar bag and assumed he had dropped it when he paid for his ticket but forgotten it.

The driver immediately informed his supervisor who advised Tanos to inform police after his next round and hand over the bag.

When Tanos arrived at the hospital’s bus stop he looked around and noticed a man who looked like the passenger he remembered holding the bag.  After a brief conversation he determined it was indeed the same person.

Until he was approached by the driver, the elderly man hadn’t realised he had lost it. He explained he had earlier in the day withdrawn his savings from a bank due to rumours it might not be safe there.

The grateful man offered Tanos a substantial reward which he refused. The two men parted with a handshake, the report said.

  • Kazim

    I am not a religious person or a believer, but I do strongly believe this kind of honesty sooner or later gets rewarded in life.. Well done Tanos..

  • gentlegiant161

    Well done to the driver Tanos for his honest, you not only showed honesty and respect, you actually made a lot of people fell happy to find such honesty exists.
    An example to everyone that Cyprus has its share of lovely honest people too. Well done Sir.

  • cyprus observer

    A wonderful story to read about Cyprus.

  • Eye on Cyprus

    Suddenly, today seems magical. How truly wonderful. If only everyone could have such morals and decency.

    • rich

      refused the reward too. stunning.

  • Barry White

    At last a human story and result.

