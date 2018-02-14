New faces in government

There were 8 new faces in the cabinet and the Presidency’s support offices.

Minister of Transport, Communications and Works: VASILIKI ANASTASIADES

Vasiliki Anastasiades was born in Nicosia on May 3, 1958.

She studied law at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens and holds a graduate degree in European Law (LLM in European Union Law) from the University of Leicester.

Following her studies, she obtained a license to exercise law after working as a practicing lawyer. In 1983 she was appointed as secretary of parliamentary committees of the House of Representatives. She ascended to all the ranks of the hierarchy of this service. In 1999, in addition to the post of First Secretary of Parliamentary Committees she was also the coordinator of the extraordinary service of the Parliament tasked with harmonising the Cypriot legislation with the acquis communautaire.

In 2002 she was appointed director of the newly created European Affairs Office of the Parliament, where she worked for the successful completion of the alignment with the acquis communautaire until the accession of Cyprus to the European Union. In 2007 she was appointed Director of the Parliamentary Committees Service and in 2013 Director General of the House of Representatives.

She is married to Stelios Anastasiades and they have a daughter and a son.

She is an amateur singer. After the Turkish invasion, she performed poetry inspired by the tragedy of 1974. In 1977 she represented Cyprus at the Edmonton Song Festival in Canada as part of the Commonwealth Games.

Director of the Office of the President: PETROS DEMETRIOU

Petros Demetriou was born on April 18, 1985 in Larnaca, and since 1989 he has lived in Limassol. His parents, are Philippos Demetriou and Anna Kostrikaki and he has a brother and a sister.

In July 2012 he graduated from the Department of Political Sciences of the University of Cyprus, and in July 2016 he obtained a postgraduate degree in Political and Social Sciences from the same university.

During his student years he was a member of the Disy affiliated student union Protoporia and served as its president in the academic Year 2008-2009. He was a student representative, elected member of the Student Union of the University of Cyprus and a member of the Senate and Council of the University.

In July 2012, he was elected Chairman of the Executive Committee of PROTOPORIA, a position he held until August 2014. During the academic years 2012-2013 and 2013-2014, he was a member of the Pancyprian Federation of Students’ Associations.

In November 2014, he took over the chair of NEDISY – Disy’s youth branch – where he served until last year.

He is a founding member of Startup Academy.

From December 2015 until today, he has actively participated in the “Cy We Can” Initiative, involving Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot youth organisations.

From 2014 until today, he has been a member of the Board of Directors of the Cyprus Youth Organization (ONEK).

From 2016 until today, he has been Executive Director of Privilege Education Centre.

From 2014 until today, he has been a member of the Disy Executive Bureau.

He is married to Alexia Nicolaou from Limassol, and they recently welcomed their first child.

Deputy Minister of Shipping: NATASA PILIDES

Ms Pilides is the Director General of the Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency (Cipa).

She graduated from Oxford University with a first-class honours degree in Modern Languages and Literature (French and Italian). She is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales (ICAEW), a member of the Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (ICPAC) as well as a member of the Council of the Cyprus Institute of Marketing.

Her work experience includes more than twelve years in the private sector, including 9 years at PwC in Cyprus, Milan and London. Pilides has worked in management positions in the areas of audit, tax and consulting, providing services to multinational companies active in the fields of banking and finance, insurance, energy, construction, shipping and commerce.

She also has more than two years’ experience in training and delivering courses both for professional staff and ICAEW, ACCA and CIMA students, in the areas of audit, tax, corporate law, financial accounting and reporting with BPP, one of the leading professional studies organisations in London and internationally.

Before assuming her duties at CIPA, she was a Director and Regional Chief Operating Officer at Baker Tilly South East Europe, in charge of the departments of Finance, Marketing, HR, Administration, Operations and IT for Cyprus, Greece, Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova.

Apart from her native language, she is also fluent in English, French and Italian.

She has represented and promoted Cyprus as an investment destination abroad throughout her career, and published various articles in international professional publications.

Minister of Education and Culture: DR. COSTAS CHAMBIAOURIS

Dr Chambiaouris was born in Emba, Paphos, in 1963.

He studied at the Pedagogical Academy of Cyprus and at the Pedagogical Department of Primary Education of the University of Athens. He attended postgraduate courses at the Universities of Cyprus and Bath of Great Britain, where he received MA degrees in Mathematical Education and Education respectively. He furthered his postgraduate studies at the University of Athens, where he earned his Ph.D. He also trained on a Fulbright scholarship at the University of Connecticut in the US, in Information Technology in Education.

He has been working in Primary Education for 32 consecutive years. He served as a teacher, assistant director, director, inspector and now holds the post of senior education officer. He is Head of the European Funds Management Unit of the Ministry of Education and chairman of the Committee on Mathematics. He represents the permanent secretary the education ministry at the Board of Directors of the G. N. Kalogeropoulos Foundation.

In August 2015, he was appointed by cabinet as chairman of the board of the School of the Blind “Agios Varnavas”.

He has collaborated from time to time, as a visiting professor, with various university institutes. He was the founder of the Cypriot Scientific Association of Teachers for the Utilization of Information and Communication Technologies (Kesea-ICT). He helped organise educational conferences and implement many research projects. He participated in conferences and other European events in Cyprus and abroad. He is the author of a large number of academic texts.

He is married to Eleni Tziaouri-Chambiaouri and they have two children, Ioanna and Nicolas.

Minister of Health: CONSTANTINOS IOANNOU

Mr Ioannou was born on March 24, 1969.

He graduated in 1987 from the English School in Nicosia and studied at the Manchester School of Management with specialisation in accounting and marketing.

He graduated with honours from the School of Hotel Administration, SC Johnson Business School – Cornell University, USA, on a Fullbright scholarship.

Ioannou worked as deputy director in a hotel in Larnaca and then as a managing director and a board member of an information company in the hotel industry in the US. He was also director of a finance and investment company.

He is founder and member of the board of an organisation specialising in business media and human resources consulting services, as well as a founder and CEO at a large cafeteria company that owns the franchise rights to use the name in Cyprus.

He has written a number of books on tourism and tourism management/ administration. He is married and has three children.

Minister of Defence SAVVAS ANGELIDES

Angelides is a lawyer – Legal Advisor, founding partner and director at the Law Firm Angelides, Ioannides, Leonidou. He was born in 1974 and studied Law in the UK. He is a barrister (from Gray’s Inn).

His practice includes complex criminal cases, bet-the-company commercial litigation and advanced compensation claims. He was admitted to the Cypriot Bar Association in 1998.

He is also teaching Criminal Law and Criminal Procedure at Frederick University.

He has written legal articles and has been a speaker at conferences on a variety of legal issues.

Government Spokesperson: PRODROMOS PRODROMOU

Prodromou was born on November 23, 1958.

He studied economics, sociology and political science at Paris Nanterre University and holds three graduate degrees in economic sciences, international economics and finance, in sociology and in political science.

He speaks English and French.

He worked as an economist between 1985 and 1996 at the Central Bank of Cyprus and also worked as a lecturer at a private higher education institute, at the police academy and the Higher Technical Institute.

Prodromou also produced and presented a number of TV shows at Logos (TVOne), CyBC, and Antenna.

He served two terms as Disy MP in 1996 – 2004 and 2013-2016 and is currently the spokesman of Disy.

He has three children.

Deputy Government Spokesperson: KLELIA VASSILIOU

Ms Vassiliou was born in 1979 and grew up in the village of Pelendri. She holds a degree from the Department of Political Sciences of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens.

She worked in various positions in private companies, and she is the Director of the Troodos Development Company.