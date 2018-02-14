Nostalgic carnival party vibe

The first Nostalgia party event of the year will make sure the rest of the year will have us in a swinging and festive mood as it focuses on carnival beats.

The Nostalgia Carnival party will take us, once again, to the iconic Antonakis Music Hall in Nicosia on Friday, where DJs Claudio and Cotsios o Pikatillis will entertain with tunes from around the world. But before the DJs help us dance the night away, the fourth annual Nostalgia Carnival party will kick off with a live performance by Latin Connection, playing Son Cubano, Bolero, Bachata, Merengue, Salsa and more. Then the night will be filled with beats from Africa, America, Asia, Britain, Europe and Latin America.

Party-goers can dress in their carnival gear and get ready to be taken on a nostalgic journey through the wonderful world of music. If you are not a big carnival dresser, don’t worry, you can still go along and reminisce about the songs and the eras that will be covered in this party.

The entrance fee to the party is €8, with €1 from every ticket being donated to the Kofinou We Care – Volunteers’ Support group, for two children who require urgent specialised medical support.

Nostalgia Carnival Party

DJs Claudio and Cotsios o Pikatillis will give the party a Latin feel. February 16. Antonakis Music Hall, Nicosia. 9.30pm. €8. Tel: 22-664697