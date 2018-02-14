Police publish photos of murder suspects

Police on Wednesday published photos of three individuals wanted in connection with the murder of 47-year-old Ernest Leonides in Limassol last week.

Four people have been arrested so far and police are searching for seven more suspects: a 29-year-old Russian, Sergo Aslanishvili, 28, a 57-year-old Greek national of Georgian extraction who was having lunch with the victim before he was shot, the three shooters, and one other person who was eating with him.

Police said anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact Limassol CID at 25805172 or 25805566, their nearest police station, or the public hotline, 1460.