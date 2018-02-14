Seven years for man who sexually abused stepdaughter  

A 36-year-old man was jailed for seven years on Wednesday for sexually abusing his stepdaughter.

Nicosia criminal court found him guilty on a total of 22 charges, 11 for sexual abuse and 11 for indecent assault over incidents which took place in 2016.

The girl was aged between 12 and 13 at the time. The three judges took into consideration the relation he had with the young girl, where he had the role of a ‘father’ in the home as well as the nature of the abuse which was repeated over a period of time and sometimes in front of the girl’s sister.

The psychological impact this had on both girls was a serious factor the court bore in mind, it said in its decision.

Although his clean criminal record was taken into consideration, the perpetrator’ personal circumstances during mitigation were not given much weight and there did not appear to be any remorse, the court said.

Due to an increase in such incidents and in a bid to deter them, the judges handed him a seven-year jail term.

Despite being found guilty, when the nature of the crime committed is related to sexual abuse, perpetrators are not named to protect the identity of their victims.