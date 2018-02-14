Seven years for man who sexually abused stepdaughter  

February 14th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 26 comments

A 36-year-old man was jailed for seven years on Wednesday for sexually abusing his stepdaughter.

Nicosia criminal court found him guilty on a total of 22 charges, 11 for sexual abuse and 11 for indecent assault over incidents which took place in 2016.

The girl was aged between 12 and 13 at the time. The three judges took into consideration the relation he had with the young girl, where he had the role of a ‘father’ in the home as well as the nature of the abuse which was repeated over a period of time and sometimes in front of the girl’s sister.

The psychological impact this had on both girls was a serious factor the court bore in mind, it said in its decision.

Although his clean criminal record was taken into consideration, the perpetrator’ personal circumstances during mitigation were not given much weight and there did not appear to be any remorse, the court said.

Due to an increase in such incidents and in a bid to deter them, the judges handed him a seven-year jail term.

Despite being found guilty, when the nature of the crime committed is related to sexual abuse, perpetrators are not named to protect the identity of their victims.

  • George S

    In cyprus you get a worse punishment for cannabis possession.

  • Douglas

    Hope the inmates take care of him well in Prison,they do not take kindly to children being abused.

    • Plasma Dawn

      You mean inmates serving time for murder and violent rape are more acceptable or any better?

      • Looser

        No, he just meant they will not like him.

      • Douglas

        Good point, but history has shown child molesters in Prison seem to get a hard time thank goodness.

        • Plasma Dawn

          Thank goodness? Where is that thanked goodness when murderers and rapists do not seem to get the same hard time as child molesters?

          • Douglas

            True,in my world they would get lethal injections,no chance of repeat offenders,but the PC Brigade will condemn me 🙂

  • Vaso

    Should have been 20 years minimum and compulsory castratration! Now that would be a deterrent not a measly 7 years!

    • Plasma Dawn

      Compulsory castration? This is not Saudi Arabia or the ISIS caliphate. And what would you do to female offenders, some of whom had sex with minors as young as 12?

      • Looser

        Have you ever heard of chemical castration?

        • Plasma Dawn

          I surely did hear of chemical castration. What about my second question?

          • Looser

            Woman?I would stuff them with some hormones so they grow moustache and nice hairy chests:-)

            • Plasma Dawn

              Waste someone else’s time.

      • Vaso

        Chemical castration!

        • Plasma Dawn

          I’m not aware that it is legal in Cyprus.

          • Vaso

            It’s not but it would definitely be a deterrent

            • Plasma Dawn

              I doubt it. Capital punishment, something infinitely more severe than a mere chemical castration, has never been a serious deterrent to murder in those countries that have it.

  • JS Gost

    This ‘person’ is seriously broken. Nothing reported supports lenient sentencing and yet he could be out before abused is 18. A shocking failure of the judicial system once again. Those in charge of the ‘system’ need to take a serious look at this case.

  • Plasma Dawn

    Seven years on Wednesday for sexually abusing his stepdaughter?! A sentence more lenient than in most countries. With good behavior he will be out in but a few years. Furthermore, unlike other countries and against a compelling public interest, the name of this pedophile will still not be released, thus putting other children at risk wherever he may live after serving his sentence.

    • JS Gost

      Naming him will identify the victims, a situation that cannot happen. These types of animals should never see freedom again thus rendering them zero threat to society.

      • Plasma Dawn

        Naming him will identify the victims, a situation that shouldn’t happen. Another situation that shouldn’t also happen is exposing potential future victims to this pedophile. The public has a compelling right to know who lives in their midst.

        • JS Gost

          My second point addresses this, he should never be released.

          • Plasma Dawn

            That is also unacceptable, not under the current laws anyway.

            • JS Gost

              The whole concept of not being able to give a full life sentence is flawed, some people are beyond saving. Norway is reviewing its constitutional 21 year limit after Anders Brevik killed 77 people and could be out in 11 years. Whilst being ‘humane’ about sentencing might be very PC, how would you feel if you lost a loved one ? Or as in this case, two more lives may have been destroyed with the guilty party getting soft punishment for the crime.

      • Looser

        Naming him would also protect other kids, potential future victims.would you like him for a neighbour?

        • JS Gost

          Read my first comment. If I had my way, he would never get out and pose a threat.

