Tillerson says US Mideast peace plan ‘fairly well advanced’

February 14th, 2018 Middle East, World 7 comments

Tillerson says US Mideast peace plan ‘fairly well advanced’

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens to the translation during a news conference with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Amman

The United States’s work on a new Middle East peace plan is “fairly well advanced”, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday, though he provided no details on an initiative which comes amid deep Palestinian scepticism about US intentions.

Tillerson, who was speaking during a visit to Jordan to sign a five-year $6.4 billion aid package that extends US support to a key Arab ally, said President Donald Trump would decide when to announce the peace plan.

The United States infuriated even its Arab allies in December when Trump recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and initiated the move of the US embassy from Tel Aviv. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said he would not cooperate with the United States in its efforts as a mediator.

“I have seen the (administration’s peace) plan… It’s been under development for a number of months. I have consulted with them on the plan, identified areas that we feel need further work. I will say it’s fairly well advanced…” Tillerson said.

There has been little detail on the plan so far. Officials told Reuters in December it would deal with all major issues, including Jerusalem, borders, security, the future of Jewish settlements on occupied land and the fate of Palestinian refugees, and would also urge Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states to provide significant financial support to the Palestinians.

The plan is being crafted by a team led by Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, and US Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt, both of whom have travelled to key regional capitals since the Trump administration came to office.

Palestinians have grown increasingly concerned that any plan Trump unveils will shortchange them, a fear exacerbated by his move on Jerusalem, which upended decades of US policy that the status of the ancient city must be decided in negotiations.

Jerusalem is home to sites holy to Muslims, Jews and Christians.

JORDANIAN CONCERNS

Jordanian King Abdullah’s Hashemite dynasty is the custodian of the Muslim holy sites, making Amman particularly sensitive to any changes of status there. The king has warned that Trump’s decision could undermine stability and fuel radicalism.

Jordanian foreign minister Ayman al-Safadi reiterated on Wednesday that a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was the “only solution we believe can work”.

The Trump administration has said it would back a two-state solution if the parties agreed to it.

Trump had threatened to cut off financial aid to countries that backed a UN resolution calling for Washington to reverse its Jerusalem decision. Jordan backed the resolution.

But the Trump administration has courted King Abdullah, a moderate pro-Western Arab leader whose kingdom has long upheld US interests in a turbulent region.

On Wednesday Tillerson met the king at his personal residence where the two emphasised strong US-Jordanian ties.

Commenting on the memorandum of understanding signed for $6.375 billion in aid on Wednesday, the US State Department said: “(It) highlights the pivotal role Jordan plays in helping foster and safeguard regional stability and supports US objectives such as the global campaign to defeat Isis, counter-terrorism cooperation, and economic development.”

Isis is an acronym for the militant Islamic State group.

Conflicts in neighbouring Syria and Iraq have damaged Jordan’s economy, forcing it to borrow heavily from external and domestic sources. Jordan has been an important part of the US-led coalition battling Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Print Friendly
  • NadavKatz

    Every peace offer, proposal, gesture and opportunity presented to the Arabs since 1920 by the international community; and, since 1948 by the State of Israel, has been categorically rejected by the Arabs; each and every one of them.

    I see no way that anything that the present US administration presents will be accepted.

    The reason is simple: As each of the other plans has recognized – implicitly or explicitly – the right of the Jewish people to exercise the universally accepted right of all peoples, the right of national self-determination and independence on at least a portion of that which is defined by international law “the national home of the Jewish people”. This is too much for the Arabs. Their drive, under Palestinianism, is to negate all together the existence of a Jewish people; to deny its 4,000 years continuous presence in and affinity to its homeland; and to seek the very “cleansing” of the Jewish national home of its Jews, through all means and in stages if necessary.

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    The US has proved it is not an honest peace broker being solidly on Israel’s side, confirmed by Trump’s Jerusalem promulgation. And a son-in-law who supports & finances an illegal settlement in the Stolen Territory only reconfirms the disingenuity of the US position,

    Besides, Israel has never been an honest counterparty for the Palestinians and has never been interested in peace, nor in a politically & economically viable Palestinian state. Israel his an apartheid state, now confirmed by its minister of “justice”, and it is working at the extermination of the Palestinians as a people and an ethnic group.

    So the so-called US peace plan is a big joke & nothing more than hot air, not worth the paper it wil be written on.

    • Plasma Dawn

      How exactly is Israel working at the extermination of the Palestinians as a people and an ethnic group? You are offending the intelligence of the CM readers if you think they are too stupid and ignorant as to not recognize the term “genocide” thinly veiled in your comment.

      • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

        It is you who is taking CM readers for idiots, stating explicitly “for their benefit”, in case they are too stupid to pick it up, that extermination & genocide are essentially the same.

        That you engage on a 1-on-1 ad hominem attack with me, in your usual fashion for lack of proper argument, is 1 thing, to engage in an ad hominem attack on the entire audience here is pushing it a bit far. Time to look in the mirror again and to admit you shameless hubris. You ought to be ashamed of yourself.

        • Plasma Dawn

          Not so by a far cry. I am only exposing you for what you are and the tactics you are employing. And you are right, I have no proper argument here. It is not logically possible to prove something doesn’t exist. The onus is upon the claimer to prove the veracity of the claim. You have conveniently avoided my previous question: How exactly is Israel working at the extermination of the Palestinians as a people and an ethnic group? Any reliable and independently-verified numbers, dates, locations, individuals? Anything else would be a wast of your time and mine.

        • Plasma Dawn

          Furthermore, your basic text comprehension is sorely lacking. My comment asserted that the CM readers were not stupid at all and perfectly capable to know that extermination and genocide are essentially the same. My comment asserted that only you naively seemed to think they were too stupid and ignorant and thus replaced “genocide” with a different euphemism and hoped they would not notice the similarity.

  • Plasma Dawn

    CM: The US has no objectives such as the global campaign to defeat Isis, the goddess of fertility, wife of Osiris, and mother of Horus. I hope you meant ISIS…

    “I have seen the (administration’s peace) plan…” Tillerson said. It is so very reassuring that the Secretary of State has seen the administration’s peace plan. Apparently, it is also so very unusual that he had to reassure the world that he has indeed seen it. What a sorry bunch of nincompoops and amateurs!

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close