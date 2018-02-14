US recognizes right of the Republic of Cyprus to develop EEZ resources

February 14th, 2018 Cyprus, Energy 9 comments

“The United States recognizes the right of the Republic of Cyprus to develop its resources in its Exclusive Economic Zone”, said a State Department Spokesperson, adding that the US policy on Cyprus’s EEZ is longstanding and has not changed.

In a written reply to questions concerning the latest developments in Cyprus’ EEZ, the Spokesperson said that the State Department continues to believe that “the island’s oil and gas resources, like all of its resources, should be equitably shared between both communities in the context of an overall settlement”.

“We discourage any actions or rhetoric that increase tensions in the region,” he added.

When asked about a recent ship collision in the Aegean Sea, near the Imia islands, the Spokesperson said the State Department was aware of media reports of this incident. “Turkey and Greece have long-established diplomatic channels for addressing Aegean issues. We encourage all parties to take steps that will de-escalate the current situation,” he said.

He also noted that as a matter of principle, the United States supports the sovereignty of the countries in the region, including Greece and Turkey.

Asked finally about a recent deal for the supply of S-400 missiles to Turkey from Russia, the State Department Spokesperson reiterated that “it is important that NATO countries procure military equipment that is interoperable with NATO systems” adding that a Russian system would not meet that standard.

“Such procurement would also be inconsistent with the commitment made by Allies at the Warsaw Summit to enhance resilience by working to address existing dependencies on Russian-sourced legacy military equipment through national efforts,” he concluded.

  • Gold51

    So what are the Americans intend to do about it.????
    Or are they simply going to allow this rogue Nato member run a mockery in the region with all its militery power.!!
    Time to remove Turkey from Nato and slap sanctions on Turkey.
    Turkey and Nato simply dont mix.

    • Zakos

      NATO without Turkey! Never gonna happen. It’s not the sick man of Europe any more..

    • HighTide

      Can you read AND understand?:

      “The State Department continues to believe that “the island’s oil and gas resources, like all of its resources, should be equitably shared between
      both communities in the context of an overall settlement”.

    • Jack Iacovou

      Why should they do anything about it? They have released a statement akin to saying sort it out yourselves and do it peacefully.

  • Zakos

    😴💤 Boring news

    • ROC

      why because it shows Turkey is being a Ahole , its important a superpower like the US recognizes the right of the Republic of Cyprus to develop its resources in its Exclusive Economic Zone”

      • Zakos

        It’s resources? You forgot about the TC’s again!

        • housekeepers

          No one is forgetting about the TC. Its all about the C. So whether you are Bangladesh or Indian or Chinese or whatever race you want to call. If you are born in C then the resources belong to C. Not TC or GC. ALL OF C!!!!

          • Zakos

            Perrr you’ve gone round the M25 cut it short!

