February 14th, 2018 Cyprus, Education 18 comments

Vast majority of Cypriot students financially illiterate  

Only six per cent of a sample of 880 Cypriot students were able to respond successfully to a questionnaire put to them as part of a study on financial literacy carried out by the Technological University Tepak, it was announced on Wednesday.

The study concluded that financial illiteracy was a problem among students in Cyprus who enter the university without having sufficient education on the subject.

Students were asked to respond to six questions on basic concepts relating to the calculation of interest plus capital and compound interest, inflation and its effects, the relation between risk and yield, as well as diversification of risk.

The study found that only six per cent of the 880 were able to answer all the questions correctly.

Tepak rector Andreas Anayiotos said this significant generation of active citizens appeared to be financially illiterate with negative consequences for the viable development of society and the financial sector.

Anayiotos stressed the need for financial literacy and the importance of drafting a national strategy to tackle the phenomenon.

Co-op bank chief Nicolas Hadjiyiannis voiced hope that such studies would protect people and help people to make better decisions in the future.

 

  • EGB

    It would be good to know the six questions and how many students got 4 or 5 correct.

  • CloudCatcher

    Surely it is equally/more important to understand whether the politicians, who are also a product of the Cypriot education system, are also ‘financially illiterate.
    And the way that Cyprus is governed would suggest the answer is a resounding ‘YES’

  • Barry White

    As usual, a song can better capture the thinking and mood of a population better than mere words.

    Brian Wilson must have been sitting in the Sunny Isle coffee shops to come up with the refrain:

    “…..And she’ll have fun fun fun
    ‘Til her EU daddy takes the Beamer away
    (Fun fun fun ’til her EU daddy takes the Beamer away)…

  • John Henry

    So what, I don’t understand either. Here is what I do know; if I have 100 euros and my bills are 101 euros I’m screwed. Therefore I better make sure my bills stay below 100 euros. I need to eat, water, electricity. The rest can wait.

  • Maverick

    1. Financial literacy cannot be achieved without basic math tools. 2. Basic math tools cannot be achieved unless taught by knowledgable, competent teachers. 3. The system of training and appointing teachers in Cyprus (thank you unions) relies on seniority and rusfeti rather than ability. THEREFORE huge majority of Cyprus students financially illiterate. QED

    • cyprus observer

      Maths….short for mathematics

      • EGB

        It’s a Americanism and perfectly acceptable to say math even though I personally don’t like it.

  • JS Gost

    This is the elites plan. Raise a bunch of thickos who won’t see through their smoke and mirrors. With most educated Cypriots running overseas those that are left will vote for anyone where the ‘deal’ sounds good for them, regardless of how bad it is for the country.

    • Barry White

      Also a clue on the results of hold over the “Education” ministry by the ArchBish.

  • Eye on Cyprus

    Someone needs to develop a financial literacy app for the iPhone Generation.

    • cyprus observer

      They just need to read Dickens…..annual income 20 shillings, annual expenditures 19 shillings and sixpence, result happiness…annual income 20 shillings, annual expenditure 20 shillings and sixpence, result misery.

      • Eye on Cyprus

        Indeed! Mr. Micawber’s Recipe for Happiness is the answer – but it takes work to discover it.

  • Neroli

    No wonder there are so many NPLs

  • cyprus observer

    Oh my GOD this is unbelievable. And we wonder why so many NPL’s!!
    How difficult is it?
    One must live within their means…..what is so difficult to undersatand about that?

  • Disruptive

    That’s not true, every conversation I hear among Cypriots has word ‘evro’ used every 10 seconds.

    • cyprus observer

      Please explain as I do not speak Greek. What is Evro?

      • No_Name12

        Euro in Greek pronunciation.

  • Vladimir

    I think it’s common problem for all Cypriots without exception…

