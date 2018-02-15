Bar review: Columbia Beach Bar, Limassol

Columbia Beach Bar opened its doors to the public this summer with a bang, it was the go to place for events and even an afternoon drink. Though the term beach bar creates inferences of a summer spot, a place that can keep its buzz going all throughout the winter is a place that is doing it right.

Columbia Beach Bar is unlike some beach bars, it is not a laid-back or chill place that brings in marine splashes of décor to commemorate the theme. It is a touch of luxury and elegance right by the sea.

Decorated with a warm, neutral pallet, a splash of warmth and colour is provided by the beautiful surrounding trees that frame it and the colour scheme of the lighting. The imposing pool in the middle, the main draw during the summer months, is a nice complement even in winter. The fact that all this is coupled with mesmerising sea views make it an experience like no other.

Columbia is the prime spot for a drink after work these days, it allows you to kick back and enjoy Cyprus in all its glory and feel the luxury surround you. The place has a wide variety of drinks and cocktails, ranging from the simplest to the delicious signature cocktails. I tried two, which were both equally delicious and I will certainly be revisiting them. ‘All around the world’ was a mix of vodka, honey, elderflower, blue elixir and fresh lemon. The sour taste of the lemon and elderflower paired majestically with the sweet pinches of honey, and the presentation made the drink look even more delicious. However, being a devout bubbly lover I could not but resist the call of their ‘bubbly’ cocktails, trying a twist on the Hugo, made with strawberry puree, fresh lime, mint and cardamom. What I also found incredibly pleasing was the option of adding sparkling wine or champagne – an option that not many places give you.

Overall, Columbia has great service, great location and is a great bar – it is a place that must be visited all year round. It also has a large dinner menu, and has started generating buzz as one of the new go-to brunching spots in Limassol. So whether it is for a relaxing drink, or a brunching adventure, summer or winter, Columbia should be on your list this year.

Columbia Beach Bar

Where: Promachon Eleftheria 6, Ayios Athanasios, Limassol

When: 9am-2am

Contact: 25 321500